Tektronix Releases 4 Series B Mixed Signal Oscilloscope, Increasing Processing Power for Quicker Analysis & Data Transfer Speed

News provided by

Tektronix, Inc.

05 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

New computing platform increases responsiveness by 2x, paired with award-winning interface and remote operation capabilities

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc, a leading provider in test and measurement solutions and Fortive (NYSE: FTV) company, today announced the launch of its 4 Series B Mixed Signal Oscilloscope (MSO) featuring state-of-the-art measurement performance capabilities on all channels, unmatched user experience, and advanced analysis capabilities. Made for embedded designers who demand superior accuracy, versatility and ease-of-use, the Tektronix 4 Series B MSO offers the same cutting-edge signal fidelity as the earlier version 4 Series with bandwidths from 200 MHz to 1.5 GHz, real-time sampling at 6.25 GS/s and up to 16-bit vertical resolution. It also includes the same award-winning, made-for-touch user interface, but with an upgraded processor system. Customers will note that the 4 Series B MSO user interface is twice as responsive and boasts significantly accelerated advanced analysis.

Tektronix's new 4 Series B Mixed Signal Oscilloscope.
"The 4 Series B MSO was engineered to enable designers to analyze their systems faster to combat time-to-market pressure," said Daryl Ellis, Tektronix Mainstream Portfolio General Manager. "The user interface, designed for touch, is intuitive, informative, and now more responsive. With the 4 Series B MSO, our customers will be able to tackle 99% of their mixed-signal design challenges and actually enjoy doing it."

The 4 Series B MSO is available with up to six input channels, making it well suited for three-phase power analysis, and exclusive Spectrum View provides multi-channel spectrum analysis in sync with time domain waveforms. Along with accelerating front-panel operation, the upgraded processor system also speeds up remote operation. The 4 Series B MSO can be remotely accessed and controlled using a simple web browser, dedicated TekScope PC software, or custom program via a full programming interface. The 4 Series B greatly enhances time to answer on over 25 serial decode packages for inter-chip, automotive, power, aerospace buses, and more. Additionally, it speeds up algorithms and plotting used in existing analysis packages for power supply measurements, motor drive analysis, and double pulse testing.

"This instrument provides accuracy and analysis capabilities that make it ideal for challenges faced every day by design engineers, such as signal chain debugging, power analysis, protocol analysis, and noise analysis—to name a few," shared Jeffrey Miller, 4 Series Product Planner. "What sets the 4 Series B MSO apart from the rest is the premier user experience and faster analysis capabilities."      

To support that level of unparalleled user experience, the 4 Series B MSO has a 13.3-inch, (1920x1080) HD display using industry-leading optical bonding for a greater screen contrast and viewing angle. Along with its 12-bit analog-to-digital converters and high sampling rate, the 4 Series B shows in-depth signal detail.

The Tektronix 4 Series B MSO is now available globally. For more details on the Tektronix 4 Series B MSO, visit tek.com/4SeriesMSO.

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights, and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for more than 75 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Tektronix, Inc.

