Tektronix Showcases Quality Assurance and Test Solutions from Creation to Delivery for Next Generation Video Networks at NAB

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc., an industry-leading innovator of video test, monitoring and diagnostics solutions, today announced that it will be demonstrating solutions that enable the delivery of content quality, signal integrity and regulatory compliance at the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 9-12 in booth SU5006.

As the industry transitions to next generation networks, workflows and delivery mechanisms, Tektronix is stepping up with hybrid IP and SDI media analysis solutions, 4K/UHD with HDR video monitoring solutions and quality assurance in virtual and cloud environments. In addition to compelling demonstrations and talks in the Tektronix booth, a range of Tektronix equipment will be on display in nearly a dozen partner booths across the show floor.

"As NAB Show attendees will be able to see first hand, Tektronix is at the forefront of the changes and trends impacting the broadcast industry – and we're delivering the monitoring solutions our customers in production, post-production and content distribution need to keep pace," said Charlie Dunn general manager, Video Product Line, Tektronix. "This year, we're demonstrating numerous new capabilities and enhancements of vital importance to our customers as they attempt to absorb and implement new standards like SMPTE ST 2110, become more efficient at producing HDR content or roll out new streaming live/VOD and OTT services."

PRISM delivers SMPTE ST 2110 analysis and signal generation

To help broadcasters make the transition to all IP networks, the PRISM media analysis solution now includes support for the recently published SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards (-10,-20,-30,-40,-21) for professional media over managed IP networks. In addition, Tektronix introduced new, low cost field-upgradable signal generation capabilities for PRISM that will give broadcasters more confidence when testing SMPTE ST 2110 IP systems. With these capabilities, PRISM provides the comprehensive measurement, network analysis and troubleshooting solution needed for a smooth transition to the full IP-based infrastructure and workflows of the future. PRISM also provides a 12G SDI generator solution for those working in SDI or Hybrid SDI/IP environments. See full press release.

Quality Assurance for Cloud and Virtual Streaming Environments

As video content providers make the move to cloud streaming environments, a critical issue is maintaining visibility into content quality and where problems are occurring. As recently announced, the Sentry real-time video quality content monitoring solution now delivers live and on-demand video quality assurance across cloud and virtual streaming workflows. With its latest enhancements, Sentry simplifies quality monitoring across today's complex environments giving real visibility into streaming content quality along with in-depth analysis and compliance reporting for OTT/multiscreen services with global scalability. See full press release.

Solutions for Producing Stunning HDR Content

The video industry is aggressively making the move to 4K HDR/WCG content creation and maintaining quality and delivering the stunning visual experience audiences expect. To support this transition, Tektronix has expanded support for 4K/Ultra High Definition (UHD), High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) across its WFM/WVR 8000 Series and PRISM IP/SDI waveform monitoring and analysis platforms. The small form factor WFM/WVR 5200 series now supports HDR graticlues for those producing 1080p HDR content, See full press release.

Aurora File-based QC System Adds TekMOS Picture Quality Analysis

Visitors to the Tektronix booth can also see the cutting-edge features introduced on the Aurora file-based QC system, which supports the latest IMF standards, has expanded AWS workflow compatibility and S3 storage support, and can validate 4K-HDR content. Aurora provides a wide range of automated media QC tests that have been honed by testing millions of hours of file-based content in enterprise environments. Available as both cloud and virtual machine implementations, Aurora can be integrated into existing workflows, with an API designed for easy incorporation into management and control systems.

Beyond the wide range of fundamental content quality tests such as video and audio analysis and format compliance, Aurora can now be used to provide a single score picture quality rating using TekMOS. TekMOS is a non-reference picture quality analysis algorithm unique to Tektronix that provides a Mean Opinion Score (MOS) using machine learning techniques. Those scores have a strong correlation to how viewers would rate the quality of the content. Using graphical displays, TekMOS provides an easy-to-read report highlighting any issues, and providing reasons for the score given, enabling providers to quickly take corrective action.

Partners Tap Tektronix at NAB

In addition to the full slate of activities in its own booth, Tektronix equipment will be found throughout the show floor in partner and customers booths where it will be shown in action supporting a range of cutting edge demonstrations.

The AJA booth (SL2505) will feature the Tektronix SPG8000A, a precision multiformat video signal generator, serving as the PTP (Precision Time Protocol) source for AJA's products, including the Kona IP and IPR-10G-HDMI.

In the Arista booth (SL12105), a Tektronix SPG8000A with PTP will be used to distribute time synchronization across a 2059-2 network. Arista and Tektronix work together to provide highly scalable and resilient PTP networks for the broadcast and high frequency trading industries.

Over at the Evertz booth (N1503), PRISM will be part of a larger Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) solution and provide test and measurement support for an ST 2110 IP network. Evertz will also be using AWMA IS-04 and IS-05 to register, discover, and control ST 2110 flows to PRISM using Evertz' MAGNUM, an SDVN orchestration system.

At the EVS booth (SL3816), EVS and Tektronix will use the SMPTE standards and AIMS supported protocols to execute an IP routed booth showcasing all latest products and solutions. The Tektronix SPG8000A will be used to manage PTP and EVS SCORE MASTER to orchestrate the distributed IP network core for routing.

In the Grass Valley booth (SL106), a Tektronix WFM2300 portable waveform monitor will be used to provide troubleshooting and verification of reference and SDI signals during the show for in-booth demos. In addition, PRISM will be used for analysis and monitoring of 10G IP signals within Grass Valley's comprehensive IP workflow that features GV Node IP routing and the new K-Frame X SDI/IP production center.

Imagine Communications in booth SL1516 is relying on a Tektronix SPG8000A to provide PTP timing for live demonstrations of hybrid SDI/IP workflows across its playout, graphics, routing, processing, control and multiviewer solutions. Imagine is also using PRISM to illustrate that all SMPTE ST 2022 and 2110 signal flows featured in the Imagine booth are compliant with industry specifications.

In the Nevion booth (SU5510), the PRISM media analysis platform will be connected as a destination on a booth SDN network to switch sources to simulate a shared resource connected to an IP network. The Nevion orchestration platform, VideoIPath, will be used as the controller to initiate the switching of flows in the network.

Tektronix SPG8000A and PRISM will also be featured in the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) IP Showcase Interop Demonstration taking place in Booth C12634 where they will be demoing PTP signal generation and full ST 2110 measurements with NMOS.

About Tektronix

Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, Tektronix delivers innovative, precise, and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights, and drive discovery. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for over 70 years. Join us on the journey of innovation at TEK.COM/VIDEO.

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

