Tektronix Showcases the Latest in Optical Test Innovation for Datacenter Networking at ECOC 2018

BRACKNELL, United Kingdom, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, a leading worldwide provider of measurement solutions, will showcase the latest in optical test innovation for datacenter networking at ECOC 2018, the largest optical communications exhibition in Europe. Tektronix will be hosting industry experts from leading research and commercial companies to discuss the trends and opportunities for emerging optical communications designs.

"With 100G moving into production and 400G design efforts in full swing, the test challenges around characterization, verification and debug of both silicon and system designs have never been greater," said Dean Miles, Head of EMEA Optical Market Development. "As ECOC attendees will be able to see firsthand, Tektronix is well positioned to help our customers push the boundaries of higher data rates, emerging standards, and cutting-edge research while reducing time to market with our high-performance solutions."

Datacenter networking technology providers are looking to continuously increase the capacity and precision of high speed data transfers. Tektronix will be showcasing a number of new dedicated application solutions areas at ECOC stand 219, including:

Changing how you look at lowering the cost of PAM 4 Testing - DSA8300 sampling oscilloscope with an 80GHz optical sampling module showing support for IEEE 802.3bs based 400G optical testing for TDECQ, including new advances in high-sensitivity single-mode/multi-mode optical measurements for NRZ and PAM-4.

Gaining deeper insight and faster analysis of PAM 4 design and debug challenges - DPO70000SX 70GHz ATI performance oscilloscope analyze single shot PAM-4 signals with live triggering and post-equalized error detection for 400G standards.

Complex Coherent testing made easy - An end-to-end demonstration of the industry's only optical modulation analysis software supporting multi-OMA systems, featuring the AWG70000 Series Arbitrary Waveform Generator and the DPO70000SX oscilloscope for applications such as spatial division multiplexing and more.

Support for new emerging standards - 400G ZR Receiver Testing - featuring the Tektronix DPO70000SX 70GHz ATI performance oscilloscope

New Technology Innovation Centre – Tektronix will be showing its award winning and best in class Oscilloscope and Arbitrary Waveform Generator technologies, such as the new 6 series MSO Mixed Domain Oscilloscope with up to 8 GHz and, 25GS/s per channel sampling rate, up to 250M points record length and 12 bits vertical resolution.

The ECOC Exhibition is the key meeting place for decision makers from across the fibre optic communications technology industry. For more than 20 years, ECOC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward. ECOC 2018 is being held September 24-26 in Rome, Italy. For more information, go to http://www.ecocexhibition.com.

