Tektronix Video Merges Into Telestream

WESTWOOD, Mass., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telestream®, a Genstar Capital company, and a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced a partnership with Fortive (NYSE: FTV) to integrate Tektronix Video, a global leader in video test, monitoring and quality assurance solutions for the broadcast and digital media markets, into the Telestream business.

Founded in 1946 as part of Tektronix Inc, Tektronix Video is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, with research & development and engineering facilities in Bangalore, India. The company has sales operations in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. The terms of the deal were not disclosed as Telestream is privately held, but the transaction results in Genstar Capital partnering with Fortive in a co-ownership arrangement.

With over 1,000 customers around the world including 95 percent of leading broadcasters and network service providers, Tektronix Video's video test, monitoring and quality assurance solutions help media companies and service providers monitor, analyze and optimize video to gain the critical insight needed to keep viewers engaged on any device, across any network. The company develops and markets video and audio test solutions for analysis, quality control, service assurance and regulatory compliance supporting a wide range of applications from HD to 4K/UHD, SDI to IP, and linear multicast to OTT ABR networks.

Scott Puopolo will remain CEO of the combined company. One of the pillars of Telestream's corporate strategy has been to combine businesses that extend its ability to positively impact the Quality of Service and Quality of Experience elements of customer operations. "Tektronix Video is just such an entity. However, it is not just about product complementarity," explains Puopolo. "Combining Tektronix Video with Telestream brings more extensive sales reach and a very strong presence in additional countries and markets, as well as extensive channel relationships through which we can sell our entire portfolio. Further, Tektronix Video has industry leading product management and R&D skills that can augment our talent and extend Telestream's capacity for innovation. Finally, with engineering talent in both Beaverton and Bangalore India, we will benefit from significant additional resources to both innovate and deliver to the needs of our customers."

"Our investment thesis will continue to view Telestream as a growth-oriented platform company for consolidation of innovative software companies in the video technology ecosystem," commented Eli Weiss, Managing Director at Genstar Capital. "Our partnership with Fortive will give us even more capacity to pursue further consolidation in the future."

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $17 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the software, industrial technology, healthcare, and financial services industries.

Telestream provides world class live and file-based solutions for automated workflow and quality monitoring and management solutions for video that allow consumers and businesses to transform video on the desktop and across the enterprise. Many of the world's most demanding media and entertainment companies, and service providers, as well as a growing number of users in a broad range of business environments, rely on Telestream products to streamline operations, reach broader audiences, generate more revenue from and ensure the quality of their media. Telestream products span the entire digital media lifecycle, including video capture and ingest; live and on-demand encoding and transcoding; captioning; playback and inspection, delivery, and live streaming; automation and orchestration; with its iQ product line, Telestream enables the monitoring and management of quality service and experience over any network.

Telestream's corporate headquarters are located in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts. The company is privately held. For company and product information, visit www.telestream.net.

Trademarked company and product names are the property of their respective companies.

