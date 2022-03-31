Tel Aviv University Supporting Ukrainian Students and Researchers Through Special Scholarship Funds and Other Charitable Efforts

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tel Aviv University announced it will offer dozens of scholarships to Ukrainian students and researchers in need of support as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Totaling approximately 1million NIS, scholarships will enable students to continue studies and research that has been halted by war. TAU was also the first university to begin a scholarship fund for Ukrainian students, under current President Ariel Porat's direction.

In tandem, the university launched a fundraising initiative in the United States called Cycle for Scholarships, which will benefit an emergency scholarship fund/support for displaced Ukrainian students at the masters, doctoral and postdoctoral levels, covering tuition, living and insurance for six months.