Tela Beauty Organics by Philip Pelusi Launches Probiotic Scalp Scrub

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tela Beauty Organics by Philip Pelusi, the luxury, performance Hair Care House announced today the launch of Probiotic Scalp Scrub (6.8oz, $44.00) as a new addition to Tela Life Force Collection , the inspirational masterpiece collection designed by the creative duo behind the Brand, Philip and Jennifer Pelusi. Tela Life Force Collection works to activate the vital, self-adjusting balance in which triggers healthy hair and scalp to thrive and persist.

NEW PROBIOTIC SCALP SCRUB

A New Addition to Tela's Life Force Collection Power to Transform Your Hair

Exfoliate, Detox, Rejuvenate with Tela's Organic Milk Thistle Oil Blend

The innovative Pelusi hair and scalp care formula is designed to be used as a pre-shampoo treatment at home 1-2 X per week in conjunction with supporting items in the Tela Life Force Probiotic Haircare Collection.

Utilizing Philip Pelusi's proprietary blending systems with the unique power of probiotics for hair, scalp, and follicle rejuvenation, Tela Probiotic Scalp Scrub is supercharged with over 35 certified organics, super-fruits + sugar esters to re-hydrate, detoxify, exfoliate, and revitalize the hair and scalp moisture barrier.

Tela's Certified Organic Milk Thistle Oil Blend strengthens and detoxifies hair and scalp leaving hair and scalp soft and silky

Removes environmental impurities, and build-up

Anti-pollution formula makes the sensitive skin on your scalp more resistant to toxins protecting against oxidative stress

Free radical-fighting Reishi Mushroom aids critical detoxification and nourishment

Actives Sugarcane, Sugar Maple, Lemon, Orange, Apple, and Tomato exfoliate and hydrate hair and scalp with gleaming shine

THINK SKINCARE FOR YOUR HAIR

Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. Cleanse, condition, treat your scalp. You would never dream of skipping your daily skincare routine. The same thing applies for your hair and scalp - because you wear your hair everyday.

Probiotics plays a special role for supporting healthy skin. This includes the sensitive skin that makes up our scalp region. Tela's use of Probiotic Technology supports skin equilibrium between its ability to stay hydrated and for skin's natural defenses to protect itself optimally for root to end recovery.

PROBIOTICS = HAIR & SCALP EQUILIBRIUM

Tela Life Force Collection connects all essential needs for optimum hair, scalp, and follicle health. The powerful benefits of probiotics help to sustain hair and scalp health, strength, and vitality, keeping your hair and scalp vibrant from root to end.

The stunning collection features Power Shampoo and Conditioner (8.45oz, $34.00), Fountain of Hair, Vitality Serum (3.3oz, $42.00), and Probiotic Hair Mask (6.8oz, $48.00). All are designed to sustain hair, scalp, and follicle strength, balance, and vitality.

POWERFUL ROOTS, POWERFUL HAIR

Power Shampoo & Conditioner

For Longevity, Resilience and Vitality

Supercharged probiotic formula unleashes powerful nutrition and strength for hair and scalp.

Active with Hair Immunity Complex ™ Tela's proprietary probiotic technology

Over 35 certified organics + super fruits to tone and strengthen hairs' follicle, and scalp region for vibrant, resilient hair.

Keeps hair color protected, lux, silky & smooth.

Fountain of Hair, Vitality Serum

All-In-One Style + Hair and Scalp Treatment Serum

Invigorates and energizes roots and hair. This remarkable all-in-one, multi-task style serum PLUS daily treatment provides anti-aging benefits to your hair, scalp, and follicle region.

Designed to renew, revitalize and strengthen hair from root to end.

Keeping hair healthy long-term, and improving hairs' ability to thrive with vibrancy and lux quality.

Active with Hair Immunity Complex ™ Tela's proprietary probiotic technology

Plus over 35 certified organics + super fruits for youthful, bouncy, resilient hair.

Keeps hair color protected, lux, silky and smooth.

Probiotic Hair Mask

Hydrate, Strengthen, Repair. Root to End Recovery Hair & Scalp Treatment Mask. Potent, and deeply restorative hair mask delivers optimum nutrition to hair and scalp. Brings life, and outrageous shine back to your hair.

Super-concentrated with Probiotic-enhanced performance and over 35 certified organics + super-fruits to deeply hydrate, repair, detoxify, exfoliate and revitalize hair and scalp for improved elasticity, radiance, and luxurious shine.

Tela's unique Regenerating Blend of Organic Burdock, Horsetail, Reishi Mushroom, Red Sage , Sprouted Soy strengthens, and invigorates; reinventing hair into stronger, healthier hair fabric.

, Sprouted Soy strengthens, and invigorates; reinventing hair into stronger, healthier hair fabric. Keeps hair color protected, lux, silky & smooth

BEAUTY & STRENGTH

Powerhouse Anti-Aging Ingredients

Each Life Force Collection product is made with Tela's 35 Certified Organic Ingredient Base Blend of Antioxidants, Super-Fruits, Strengthening Proteins, Anti-Irritants, Moisturizers, and Sun & Color Protectants

TELA HAIR IMMUNITY COMPLEX™

Tela's proprietary blend of probiotic enzymes with over 35 certified organic ingredients + super-fruits give nutrition to the scalp and follicle regions for youthful, vibrant hair health. Fermented Kelp Extract works in tandem for complete, instantaneous hydration and nutrient rich delivery.

PATENT PENDING HYDRO PELUSI CERAMIDE COMPLEX

A 'nerve center' for unsurpassed healthy hair possibility. Unleashes radiance, gleaming shine, color vibrancy, lux texture, full body, style freedom, and health for your hair.

TELA'S CERTIFIED ORGANIC REGENERATING BLEND

Burdock, Horsetail, Reishi Mushroom, Red Sage , Sprouted Soy

CERTIFIED ORGANIC QUINOA

"Mother Grain" restores strength and shine

CERTIFIED ORGANIC LAVENDER, PEPPERMINT & ALOE

Soothing, calming, and healing benefits for hair and scalp

NO WATER IN THE FORMULA

Instead, Oolong, Green and White Tea for super-charged anti-oxidant power

Color-safe, and free of gluten, parabens, formaldehydes, propylene glycol, and sulfates

PROBIOTICS: ROOT TO END RECOVERY

Improves skin immunity, in turn, strengthens the scalp skin barrier

Improve skin moisturization by reducing hydration loss

Preserves the integrity between scalp skin and its ability to protect itself

Overall health and wellness of hair, scalp and follicle function

Anti-inflammatory

GET TO THE ROOT OF IT

All signature Philip Pelusi product design and artistry process begin with the scalp and hair follicle. With an emphasis on damage reduction, overall strength and enhancing hair's' natural attributes.

The protective action of Philip Pelusi's Patent Pending Hydro Pelusi Ceramide Complex, combined with the reparative properties of Tela's distinctive and proprietary organic formulas keep hair's natural lipids fortified with moisture creating a perfect balance for optimum color protection results and free radical, anti-age protection. Hair is left fully restored, hydrated and in a healthy hair state.

Tela Performance Organics® - Where Science Unlocks Organics

Tela Beauty Organics is innovation and performance, combining organics, high-tech science, and patent pending technology in unprecedented ways. Tela provides advanced solutions, and pioneering product artistry by Philip Pelusi as a provocative approach to healthy hair and scalp care.

Tela formulas represent something exhilarating – the ability to harmonize science with over 35+ certified organic ingredients, and to provide what people want most from their haircare products – 100% effectiveness, sophisticated style, and a luxurious experience in their discovery.

Since 2008, Tela Beauty Organics by Philip Pelusi is the future of hair and scalp care with signature, bespoke products that go far beyond function and composition by combining powerful treatment ingredients with styling capabilities and turbo style professional performance. Tela is a rare gem, one-of-its-kind.

Love, TELA

