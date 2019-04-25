TELA Bio® Appoints Kurt Azarbarzin Chairman of Board of Directors

MALVERN, Pa., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TELA Bio®, Inc., a regenerative medicine company leading the development of advanced medical devices for soft tissue reconstruction, today announced the appointment of Kurt Azarbarzin as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Azarbarzin is also being appointed to the Compensation Committee.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Mr. Azarbarzin since he first joined our team last year and we look forward to continued contributions from such an accomplished business strategist," said Antony Koblish, president and chief executive officer of TELA Bio. "TELA Bio is in position to expand patient access to our portfolio of products that are based on a proven technology platform. Mr. Azarbarzin's experience in developing and commercializing medical devices will help us deliver innovation and cost savings to a range of soft tissue reconstruction markets for many years ahead."

Mr. Azarbarzin joined TELA Bio's Board of Directors in 2018. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Standard Bariatrics, Inc., and is also chief technology officer of CONMED Corporation where he leads research and development across all subsidiaries and business units. He was previously founder and chief executive officer of SurgiQuest, Inc., a medical device company focused on minimally invasive surgery that was acquired by CONMED Corporation in January 2016. Mr. Azarbarzin is a member of the executive board at Center for Biomedical Innovation and technology at Yale. He was also the founder and owner of KLM Consulting and served multiple roles in the U.S. surgical division of Tyco Healthcare including global vice president of research and development. Mr. Azarbarzin earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Bridgeport and completed advanced graduate studies in mechanical design at Bridgeport Engineering Institute and manufacturing engineering at Bradley University.

"TELA Bio is entering a phase of rapid development and expansion bolstered by the recent FDA clearance for Restella™ Reconstructive BioScaffolds for plastic and reconstructive procedures," said Mr. Azarbarzin. "I look forward to supporting this growth with insights on commercialization that I have gathered throughout my career including experiences leading a minimally invasive surgery company that was ultimately acquired."

TELA Bio, Inc. is a disruptive regenerative medicine company focused on making advanced medical devices accessible to patients requiring soft tissue reconstruction. The company's products are designed to improve on shortcomings of existing biologics and minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic material. TELA Bio's portfolio is supported by high-quality, data-driven science and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated advantages over commercially available products. The company's OviTex Reinforced BioScaffolds for hernia repairs and abdominal wall reconstructions are commercially available in the U.S. and in Europe, and Restella Reconstructive BioScaffolds for reconstructive surgery are commercially available in the U.S. The company is collaborating with leading surgeons to drive rapid product development and establish TELA Bio as a leader in soft tissue reconstruction. To learn more about TELA Bio visit http://www.telabio.com.

