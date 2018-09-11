TELA Bio® Appoints Kurt Azarbarzin to Board of Directors

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TELA Bio®, Inc., a surgical reconstruction company leading the development and commercialization of OviTex® Reinforced BioScaffolds (RBSs) for soft tissue repair, today announced that the company has appointed Kurt Azarbarzin to its board of directors. Mr. Azarbarzin will replace vacating TELA Bio director Paul Touhey.

"We are pleased to welcome such an accomplished and successful business strategist to our board of directors," said Antony Koblish, president and chief executive officer of TELA Bio. "Mr. Azarbarzin's experience in developing and commercializing medical devices across a range of markets will be invaluable to our company as we work to expand patient access to OviTex RBSs in hospitals around the world. On behalf of the management team and the board of directors, I would also like to thank Mr. Touhey for playing an instrumental role in the growth and development of TELA Bio."

Mr. Azarbarzin currently serves as chief technology officer of CONMED Corporation where he leads research and development across all subsidiaries and business units. He was previously founder and chief executive officer of SurgiQuest, Inc., a medical device company focused on minimally invasive surgery that was acquired by CONMED Corporation in January 2016. Mr. Azarbarzin is a member of the executive board at Center for Biomedical Innovation and technology at Yale. He was also the founder and owner of KLM Consulting and served multiple roles in the U.S. surgical division of Tyco Healthcare including global vice president of research and development. Mr. Azarbarzin earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Bridgeport and completed advanced graduate studies in mechanical design at Bridgeport Engineering Institute and manufacturing engineering at Bradley University.

"I look forward to working with a leadership team that has built a truly innovative and disruptive surgical reconstruction company," said Mr. Azarbarzin. "TELA Bio has experienced significant market expansion this year while reporting initial results from a post-market study, securing strategic investment agreements and announcing plans for a European commercial launch. The company is extremely well-positioned for continued success as more hospital administrators, surgeons and patients learn about the clinical results and economic benefits that are being achieved with OviTex RBSs."

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a privately-owned company focused on bringing innovative, cost-effective, surgical reconstruction solutions to surgeons, hospitals and patients. The company's OviTex Reinforced BioScaffolds (RBSs) products, designed for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction procedures, integrate polymer and biologic materials in a uniquely embroidered construction using novel engineering design principles. The OviTex portfolio is supported by high-quality, data-driven science and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated the advantages of an RBS over commercially available products. OviTex RBSs are commercially available in the U.S., and TELA Bio plans to launch OviTex RBSs in the European Union. The company is collaborating with leading surgeons to drive rapid product development and establish TELA Bio as a leader in surgical reconstruction. To learn more about TELA Bio visit http://www.telabio.com.

About OviTex Reinforced BioScaffolds

OviTex Reinforced BioScaffolds (RBSs) are intended for use as a surgical mesh to reinforce and/or repair soft tissue where weakness exists. Indications for use include the repair of hernias and/or abdominal wall defects that require the use of reinforcing or bridging material to obtain the desired surgical outcome.

Do not use OviTex RBSs in patients known to be sensitive to materials of ovine (sheep) origin. For additional important safety information, please see the OviTex RBSs Instructions for Use.

The statements made or results achieved by TELA Bio customers described herein were achieved in their specific setting. Due to variations in clinical experience and technique, there is no guarantee that these results are typical. Bench testing may not be indicative of clinical performance.

Caution: Federal (US) law restricts this device to sale by or on order of a physician.

TELA Bio, Inc. owns or has applied for the following trademarks or service marks: OviTex, TELA Bio.

Media contact

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

212-253-8881

adaley@berrypr.com

SOURCE TELA Bio, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.telabio.com

