TELA Bio® to Participate in JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

MALVERN, Pa., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TELA Bio®, Inc., a regenerative medicine company leading the development of advanced medical devices for soft tissue reconstruction, today announced that the company will participate in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference to be held June 19-20, 2019 at the St. Regis in New York City.

Antony Koblish, president and CEO of TELA Bio, will present an overview of the company's OviTex® portfolio of products for use in hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction and Restella™ products for use in plastic and reconstructive surgery at 10am ET on Wednesday, June 19th.

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference matches institutional investors with publicly traded and privately held companies in the areas of biopharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices and technologies. For more information, visit https://jmpls.ljfevents-rsvp.com/.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a disruptive regenerative medicine company focused on making advanced medical devices accessible to patients requiring soft tissue reconstruction. The company's products are designed to improve on shortcomings of existing biologics and minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic material. TELA Bio's portfolio is supported by high-quality, data-driven science and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated advantages over commercially available products. The company's OviTex Reinforced BioScaffolds for hernia repairs and abdominal wall reconstructions are commercially available in the U.S. and in Europe, and Restella Reconstructive BioScaffolds for reconstructive surgery are commercially available in the U.S. The company is collaborating with leading surgeons to drive rapid product development and establish TELA Bio as a leader in soft tissue reconstruction. To learn more about TELA Bio visit http://www.telabio.com.

Investor relations contact

Stuart Henderson

TELA Bio, Inc

484-320-2933

shenderson@telabio.com

Media contact

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

212-253-8881

adaley@berrypr.com

SOURCE TELA Bio, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.telabio.com

