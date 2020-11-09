TELA Bio's OviTex® Reinforced Tissue Matrix to be Featured on The Balancing Act Airing on Lifetime TV

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), an innovative medtech company focused on solving the unmet needs in soft-tissue reconstruction, announced today that it will be featured on The Balancing Act to increase patient awareness of mesh options for hernia repair, including its next-generation soft-tissue repair solution, OviTex.

Each year, surgeons perform more than 1 million hernia repair procedures in the United States. These surgeries, though common, may result in significant complications, such as chronic inflammation, infection, and pain, regardless of whether surgical mesh is used in the repair. Despite the variety of meshes currently available, from permanent plastic to tissue-derived meshes, patients are often unaware of the various options available for hernia surgery.

"It's vital that patients know they have choices," said Paul Szotek MD, MBA, FACS, Medical Director, Indiana Hernia Center. "I am pleased to offer OviTex as one of the mesh options available to my patients and am honored to help spread the message that hernia meshes are not one-size-fits-all. Not only has OviTex proven to benefit patients clinically in my practice, offering it as an option has increased overall patient satisfaction."

In developing OviTex, TELA Bio worked with more than 100 general and plastic surgeons to purposefully design a portfolio of soft-tissue repair solutions that would provide a more natural hernia repair option. OviTex incorporates layers of high-quality animal tissue that is reinforced with small amounts of suture material to provide a durable hernia repair solution that minimizes the amount of synthetic material left in the patient's body.

"While feedback from our surgeon community has been consistently supportive, we don't as readily hear from their patients," said Antony Koblish, Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, TELA Bio. "Getting the chance to share one patient's story in this public way is truly exciting for the entire TELA Bio team. In addition, this national broadcast will help drive awareness among patients and caregivers as to how having OviTex as a hernia repair option can assist in improving patients' lives."

The segment will air on Lifetime TV on November 9 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern / Pacific, 6:30 a.m. Central, and 5:30 a.m. Mountain, and again on November 17 at 7:30a.m. Eastern / Pacific, 6:30 a.m. Central, and 5:30 a.m. Mountain. For more information about OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix or to watch the segment online, visit telabio.com.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. TELA Bio's products are designed to improve on shortcomings of existing biologics and minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic material. TELA Bio's portfolio is supported by quality, data-driven science, and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated advantages over other commercially available products.

About OviTex

OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix is intended for use as a surgical mesh to reinforce and/or repair soft tissue where weakness exists. Indications for use include the repair of hernias and/or abdominal wall defects that require the use of reinforcing or bridging material to obtain the desired surgical outcome. Do not use OviTex in patients known to be sensitive to materials of ovine (sheep) origin. For prescription use only. For additional important safety information, please see the OviTex Reinforced BioScaffold Instructions for Use.

The statements made or results achieved by TELA Bio customers described herein were achieved in their specific setting. Due to variations in clinical experience and technique, there is no guarantee that these results are typical. A surgeon must use his or her own clinical judgment when deciding which products are appropriate for treatment of a particular patient. Always refer to the package insert, product label, and/or instructions for use before using any TELA Bio product. Products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets.

About The Balancing Act

The Balancing Act is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime®, and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com.

About BrandStar

We're matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

SOURCE TELA Bio, Inc.

Related Links

https://telabio.com

