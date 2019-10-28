TelaCare Health Solutions Listed Among Entrepreneur Magazine's "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" for Second Year in a Row

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on a comprehensive analysis of U.S.-based private ventures, the Entrepreneur Magazine's 360 list features organizations that demonstrate mastery of four metrics: innovation, growth, leadership, and impact. TelaCare Health Solutions, a national telemedicine software and service provider, was recognized for leveraging its proprietary technology platform to meet a critical need in the marketplace and become a leader in the telehealth industry while maintaining a culture of creativity and excellence.

"We are excited to once again be highlighted by Entrepreneur Magazine for our mission to make access to quality healthcare easier and more affordable," says Larry Jones, CEO and Founder of TelaCare Health Solutions. "We are both honored and humbled to be listed as #68 in the United States. The ranking essentially quantifies everything that happens behind the scenes and affirms that what we are doing in terms of our business strategy is on point."

TelaCare Health Solutions launched in 2009 with a proprietary, HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform that works in the cloud and lets healthcare providers consult with patients remotely. The company's advanced API technology also lets hospitals and other health care providers offer a customized telemedicine experience. Most recently, TelaCare Health Solutions introduced access a specialist, a suite of products that connects members with U.S. board certified Counselors, Pharmacists, Dentists, Optometrists, Dietitians, Sports Medicine, Alternative Medicine 24/7 via phone, email or video conference. To simplify the enrollment process and management of TelaCare for employers, TelaCare Health Solutions also launched its user-friendly SmartHR® telehealth benefit administration platform.

"One of our core missions is to innovate with purpose," says Jones, who earlier this year was selected to be the new president of MD Alert Project, Inc. a 501(c)(3) that helps bring healthcare to those who cannot afford it otherwise. The company's commitment to bridging the gap between healthcare and technology has allowed TelaCare Health Solutions to service just under one million consumers nationwide.

Honorees for the Entrepreneur 360 List were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and advanced analytics. For additional details on the Entrepreneur 360 List and the companies recognized, visit: entrepreneur.com/360companies

