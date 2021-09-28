Telacare Health Solutions, LLC Acquires ViewMyID Health Assets

FISHERS, Ind., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telacare Health Solutions, LLC, Inc., a national telemedicine company, today announced the acquisition of the assets of ViewMyID Health (VMIH), a secure mobile and web-based health data management platform. A former partnership between the two companies in early 2017 has led CEO Larry Jones of TelaCare Health to offer an undisclosed buyout to the ViewMyID Health company.

TelaCare Health Solutions, LLC transforms healthcare delivery through telemedicine. TelaCare is forging a new healthcare experience with an innovative portfolio of virtual care delivery solutions. We make online doctor visits accessible to everyone for acute care issues like colds or infections, and chronic condition management, such as diabetes or depression. TelaCare can treat many of the conditions most seen in the ER and urgent care, dramatically lowering healthcare costs. The ViewMyID Health mission is to make it easy for everyone to access, own, and control their health information to support better health care and attain better health for themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. In addition, ViewMyID Health provides a platform for individuals, families, and organizations to engage patients, collect up-to-date data and build communities.

The ViewMyID Health tool empowers patients to store and manage their personal health information securely and automatically share it with caregivers. The ViewMyID platform will contribute authorized anonymized data to the research community, fully aligning with TelaCare's mission to advance precision medicine through genetics, imaging, pathology, and artificial intelligence. The ViewMyID management health tool will further bridge medical data gaps to understand patient needs better and unite TelaCare's services to patients of ViewMyID Health. The company announced it would keep the two companies separate and continue to service the existing patients after a relaunch of the company's new technology upgrades early fall of 2021.

"I'm excited to see the expansion of the ViewMyID Health platform offering with the addition of world-class telemedicine and counseling services offered by Telacare Health," noted Mr. Larry Jones, Chief Executive Officer of TelaCare Health Solutions LLC. "New and novel offerings will expand the unique commitment to our users and foundations. In addition, patients will realize an unprecedented upgrade to services with ViewMyID Health with this acquisition."

The patient engagement tool's new capabilities allow users to share their profiles with their doctors, family members for better control and communication of medical data. In addition, users remain in control, as they can withdraw consent to stop future data recovery at any time. ViewMyID Health will first release the beta version in the United States to learn the best way to enter information into a user's profile before expanding globally in early 2022.

The new system upgrades and mobile development of the ViewMyID Health platform will be led by Dennis Peacock, CTO of TelaCare Health Solutions LLC, and Lucas Lu, Lead Developer of ViewMyID Health.

About TelaCare Health Solutions, LLC

TelaCare Health Solutions, LLC transforms healthcare delivery through telemedicine. TelaCare is forging a new healthcare experience with an innovative portfolio of virtual care delivery solutions. We make online doctor visits accessible to everyone for acute care issues like colds or infections, and chronic condition management, such as diabetes or depression. TelaCare can treat many of the conditions most seen in the ER and urgent care, dramatically lowering healthcare costs. We deliver healthcare into people's homes and workplaces through employers, as well as our telehealth app. Learn more at www.TelaCare.com.

About ViewMyID Health

The ViewMyID Health mission is to make it easy for everyone to access, own, and control their health information to support better health care and attain better health for themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. In addition, ViewMyID Health provides a platform for individuals, families, and organizations to engage patients, collect up-to-date data and build communities. Learn more at www.ViewMyID.com.

Media Contact:

Brayden Edward

317-498-9847

[email protected]

SOURCE TelaCare Health Solutions, LLC

Related Links

https://www.telacare.com

