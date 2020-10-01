Teladoc Selects Qualtrics CustomerXM

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Teladoc, the world leader in virtual care, has selected Qualtrics CustomerXM.

"Telehealth has quickly become one of the top priorities this year for health systems and providers, but there are still many unexplored questions and gaps of how to deliver an exceptional patient experience virtually," said Patty Riskind, Global Industry Leader for Healthcare at Qualtrics. "It has never been more critical for healthcare companies to get the patient experience right, whether in-person or online, which is why Qualtrics has created custom healthcare solutions for every patient experience need. We look forward to working with leading companies like Teladoc to improve their customer experiences."

CustomerXM allows companies to predict, deliver, measure, and respond specifically to customer needs, in order to improve the customer experience and impact key business outcomes such as customer lifetime value, acquisition, and retention. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/customer-experience/ .

