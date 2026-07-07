Telaré Law Celebrates 2026 Super Lawyers Honor and Gives Back with 4th Annual Telaré Backpack Project in Washington

Attorney Carrie D. Umland earns peer-driven recognition among Washington's top 5% as the Richland firm invites Tri-Cities families to a free back-to-school giveaway on August 21, 2026.

RICHLAND, Wash., Jul 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telaré Law, a firm rooted in the principle of bringing people together through difficult times, announces that personal injury attorney Carrie Umland has been selected to the 2025–2026 Super Lawyers list, a peer-driven honor recognizing the top 5% of Washington attorneys. In conjunction with the recognition, the firm will host its 4th Annual Telaré Backpack Project on August 21, 2026. For more information about Telaré Law's attorneys and community focus, visit https://telarelaw.com/about-us/.

"Carrie Umland brings over two decades of experience in personal injury law, with a career marked by dedication, compassion, and results, " says Andrea Telquist, Co-Founder.

Carrie Umland, licensed since 1995, has dedicated three decades to advocating for injured Washington families. Her inclusion in the Super Lawyers list reflects her standing among the state's most highly regarded legal professionals and reinforces trust in a firm that has recovered over $100 million in the Pacific Northwest. The recognition underscores Telaré Law's commitment to trial-ready advocacy against lowball insurance offers.

Community Engagement Through the Telaré Backpack Project

The 4th Annual Telaré Backpack Project exemplifies the firm's dedication to its community by providing essential school supplies to local children, helping ensure they begin the academic year prepared. The event aligns directly with the firm's foundational philosophy, as the name "Telaré" signifies "to bring together and remove from trouble," a principle that guides both its legal practice and its community outreach.

"The fourth annual Telaré Backpack Project is back and better than ever before. Be sure to join us on August 21st from 4:00 to 6:00 PM right here in our parking lot," said George Telquist, Co-Founder. "We've got everything you need to get your kids ready to go back to school. So come on down and grab your backpack, some school supplies, a Kona Ice, and we'll see you here."

What Families Will Find at the Event

The 4th Annual Telaré Backpack Project takes place Friday, August 21, 2026, from 4–6 p.m. in the Telaré Law Richland office parking lot at 1321 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, WA. The event is free and open to all Tri-Cities families. Attendees will find:

Free backpacks for kids heading back to school, available while supplies last

Free school supplies with the essentials students need to start the academic year prepared

Kona Ice is on-site, serving frozen treats for a family-friendly afternoon

Deepening Local Ties

Pairing the Super Lawyers selection with the Backpack Project demonstrates Telaré Law's comprehensive approach to serving the Tri-Cities. The firm's commitment extends beyond the courtroom, fostering the community relationships integral to its future growth. That same dedication carries into every case the firm handles across Washington and Oregon, from car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents, where the firm offers helpful safety information and resources. By showing up fully for people through both legal advocacy and community support, Telaré Law reinforces its reputation as a trusted advocate and community partner.

SOURCE Telaré Law