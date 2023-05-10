Telarus Joins Sangoma's Technology Solution Broker Channel Program

MARKHAM, ON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, is pleased to announce a partnership with Telarus, a prominent Technology Services Brokerage (TSB) firm. Through this alliance, Telarus's partner network of over 5,000 robust members will now be able to sell Sangoma's cloud solution set.

Today's small and medium-sized businesses demand cutting-edge and modern communication systems that integrate UCaaS, CCaaS, video meetings, collaboration, and desktop and mobile clients in one solution. They also seek to bundle their internet connectivity and SD-WAN purchases.

"Sangoma's UCaaS solution and our Sangoma Suite Bundle are perfectly suited for the TSB channel since Sangoma can offer an end-to-end business communication solution at an affordable price. We are delighted to welcome Telarus is our latest TSB partner and look forward to working with them," said Jamie Minner, Chief Revenue Officer, Sangoma.

"The recent announcement of the Sangoma Suite bundle, coupled with their excellent service reputation, will enable our agents to offer a complete communications portfolio to SMB and distributed enterprise clients seamlessly. Sangoma's comprehensive range of cloud services, such as UCaaS, CCaaS, managed internet access, and managed SD-WAN, is ideal our customers," remarked Richard Murray, Co-owner and COO of Telarus.

ABOUT SANGOMA

Sangoma is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma simplifies communications by providing businesses with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native communications solutions, seamlessly streamlining business processes. Sangoma provides businesses with a complete solution, including cloud software, endpoints, and connectivity – all delivered and supported by Sangoma's expert team. One provider and one contact ease vendor management and save time. For more information, visit www.sangoma.com .

About Telarus

Telarus is the #1 global technology solutions brokerage with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives. To learn more or become a partner, go to www.telarus.com/become-a-partner .

SOURCE Sangoma Technologies Corporation