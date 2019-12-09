NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Telco IoT Offerings and Market Opportunity Assessment in Americas



Summary

Pan regional and Tier I Telecom operators are developing Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) and LTE-M networks to meet the growing needs of business customers for a wide range of IoT solutions. NB-IoT and LTE-M offer longer battery life, coverage extension, and lower costs than traditional cellular 3G and 4G/LTE connectivity.



The government IoT segment is forecasted to grow to $22bn by 2023 in the Americas (North America and Latin America), while the manufacturing segment will grow to $16.9bn by 2023. These two verticals will account for 36.1% of total IoT revenues for the Americas in 2023. Additionally, these verticals are also closely associated with two of the most prevalent of IoT use cases, namely smart cities and Smart Industry 4.0



Software developed for a specific IoT application usually provides the greater value added to the solutions.Additionally, the analytics layer is critical to enabling an IoT implementation to drive true business value for customers.



Services are crucial to help enterprises develop their IoT solutions through to the deployment, implementation and operation of the application. The software and services category will account for 79.8% of all IoT market revenue in the Americas region.



Telcos are focused on finding ways to increase their role within the IoT ecosystem space, by climbing up the IoT value chain to capture a large proportion of the revenue potential associated with IoT deployments.



Telco IoT Offerings and Market Opportunity Assessment in Americas, a new Insider report, provides an executive-level overview with qualitative insights and analysis of the IoT market trends and telco strategies.



It provides in-depth analysis of the following -



- Taxonomy and Market Context: Definition and market trends of the IoT market.

- IoT Revenue Forecast: Analysis of IoT market size and forecast and the IoT market opportunity for telcos in the Americas.

- Telco IoT Offerings and Approaches to Capture the IoT Market Opportunity: IoT market trends and telecom operator's strategies for this market.

- Key Findings and Recommendations: summary of key findings and opportunities in the IoT market in the Americas.



Scope

- Pan-regional and Tier I telcos in the Americas are investing to expand their IoT connectivity portfolio.

- IoT revenue growth is primarily driven by government and manufacturing verticals in the Americas.

- Software and services accounts of the largest share of the IoT market in the Americas.



