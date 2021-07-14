Telco Systems and Stem Connect Partner to Boost Rollout of Service Virtualization on Telecommunications Networks

MANSFIELD, Mass. and LONDON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems , a leading provider of innovative Network Edge solutions for communications infrastructure and service management, and Stem Connect , a leading supplier of Ultra reliable business connectivity solutions, today announced a joint offering for a service virtualization solution in the UK, France & South Africa. The new offering will be based on Telco Systems' fast edge technology and on Stem Connect's leadership in delivering enterprise grade networking solutions in these regions.

This strategic partnership between the two companies was established after successful testing of the integrated solution, according to specific market requirements including Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) like SD-WAN & Firewall. Customers will benefit from the latest Edge Computing technologies as well as a localized, field proven deployment capability. With enterprises seeking fast and effective solutions that will speed time to market, this partnership's focus is on a pre-packaged technology and a streamlined delivery & service methodology. The solution expands beyond connectivity and security, as Telco Systems' edge device enables additional applications to be deployed on the device, at a highly competitive price, enabling Stem Connect to deploy additional applications that are necessary for the enterprise customer.

Telco Systems' virtualization technology enables third party VNFs and new white box devices to be configured and fully operational within minutes. This technology enables telcos, MSPs and governments to quickly deploy new VNF-based business services with centralized management and ongoing orchestration. Telco Systems' Edge compute technology also allows MSPs to seamlessly run on either Intel or Arm based devices and leverage native Cloud environments for network management and operations.

"Our enterprise customers keep seeking solutions that address their current challenges while at the same time lay the foundation for future requirements," said Martin Van Dyke, Director of Stem Connect. "For this reason, we partner with Telco Systems that gives us, the solution integrators, an innovative and flexible solution that caters for this market. We can literally connect an enterprise branch within minutes."

"The Network Edge is clearly the future of virtualized business services and we are already pursuing several joint opportunities with Stem Connect in Europe & South Africa," stated Ariel Efrati, CEO of Telco Systems. "Our collaboration with Stem Connect will greatly expand the market footprint for both companies with stronger market presence and wider global coverage as well as empower telcos and MSPs to leverage the vast networking experience of our two companies and quickly benefit from offering new virtualized business services."

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems is a leading provider of innovative Cloud Computing and Network Edge solutions for managing communications infrastructure and services. The company's Cloud Edge Computing industry-leading product portfolio includes carrier Ethernet, MPLS-based demarcation and aggregation, NFV, uCPE, 5G and IoT solutions. Managed service providers and enterprises worldwide are relying on Telco Systems for networking technologies and innovations to expand the capacity of their network infrastructures and generate revenue from new connectivity services. Telco Systems is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BATM Advanced Communications (LSE: BVC) (TASE: BVC). To learn more, visit Telco Systems at www.telco.com .

About Stem Connect

Stem Connect is a leading and preferred Network Providers in the United Kingdom/France & South Africa offers a unique approach to delivering connectivity solutions to our clients. Our top priority is to offer affordable and sensible solutions backed by a highly skilled and professional support team. Stem Connect is most well known in the enterprise space for managed connectivity solutions, voice, data and fail proof service level agreements. The Stem Connect network boasts an impressive presence along with multiple International Fibre routes and multiple Global peering POPS. Our Fibre, POPS (Point of Presence) and Datacentre peering points enable us to have a resilient network with multiple fail-overs and shortest path routing, enabling Stem Connect to provide a highly resilient network with low latency. This enables our customers to run real time applications that exceed expectations. Over and above this, we offer one of the most comprehensive service level agreements in the United Kingdom. To learn more, visit Stem Connect at https://stemconnect.net/

Press Contacts

