Telco Systems Enhances Layer 3 Capabilities in its Portfolio of Network Edge Solutions

MANSFIELD, Mass., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems, the leading provider of innovative SDN/NFV, CE 3.0 service-compliant, MPLS and IP solutions, today announced that the company has enhanced the Layer 3 capabilities in its portfolio of Network Edge solutions.

Telco Systems' new Layer 3 features expand the existing Layer 2 capabilities of the company's portfolio of Network Edge solutions and now allow the physically distributed branches of an organization to be securely connected with reliable IP connections over MPLS network infrastructure. The company has added these Layer 3 enhancements to all of its Network Edge solutions, including its aggregation platforms and Ethernet demarcation product lines.

These new Layer 3 features in Telco Systems' Network Edge line of products will enable telcos and service providers to now offer both L2VPN and L3VPN managed services to their business customers. The new managed L3VPN services will allow these business customers to connect their multiple sites in a service framework that reduces their operational complexity and network maintenance costs, including SLA contracts and QoS commitments.

"By expanding the service options at L2 and L3, service providers can now offer a means of secured IP traffic transport to help business customers streamline their IT functions and strengthen their inter-branch reach, which is especially important considering the ongoing social distancing and work-from-home mandates that have turned many businesses around the world into highly distributed organizations," explained Ariel Efrati, CEO at Telco Systems. "These new L3 capabilities are a part of our ongoing R&D investment in expanding our network edge product portfolio and our strategic plans to continually support our service provider customers with new innovations for boosting their value added services to their business customer."

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems delivers an industry-leading portfolio of Carrier Ethernet and MPLS-based demarcation, aggregation, NFV and uCPE solutions, enabling service providers to create intelligent, service-assured networks for mobile backhaul, business services and Cloud networking. Telco Systems' end-to-end Ethernet, SDN/NFV-ready product portfolio delivers significant advantages to service providers, utilities and city carriers competing in a rapidly evolving telecommunications market. Telco Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of BATM Advanced Communications (LSE: BVC). To learn more, visit Telco Systems at www.telco.com.

Press Contact

Tony Miller

+1 617 418 3024

[email protected]

SOURCE Telco Systems

Related Links

http://www.telco.com

