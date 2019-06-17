Telco Systems Frees Valuable CPU Resources With Increased Performance Using Hardware Acceleration on Arm-Based SoCs From NXP

MANSFIELD, Massachusetts, June 17, 2019 PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems, the leading provider of innovative SDN/NFV, CE 2.0, MPLS and IP solutions, today announced that it has reached an important performance milestone in the development of a full OVS (Open vSwitch) data path hardware offload solution based on NXP® Semiconductors technology.

This new solution utilizes the NXP Advanced I/O Processor (AIOP) engine and is integrated on NXP Layerscape® LS2088A and LS1088A multicore processors. The solution is a significant step forward in removing a major performance bottlenecks and freeing valuable CPU resources by fully offloading all host virtual switching to the programmable hardware engine integrated on the SoC itself, while providing seamless integration with OVS control plane, OpenStack and the MANO layers.

Telco Systems' performance tests have demonstrated a three to five times increase in packet throughput while lowering the latency rate by double when compared to software-accelerated OVS-DPDK data path with a fully deployed VNF. In addition, this solution frees one or more CPU cores, usually fully consumed by host DPDK for use by VNFs. This allows more VNFs to be run or even higher VNF performance to be achieved without upgrading the hardware.

"With our groundbreaking OVS HW offload solution, customers will be able to achieve the performance required by large enterprises or edge compute use cases at the cost of a small-medium uCPE," explained Ariel Efrati, CEO at Telco Systems. "Significantly lowering the latency also enables our NFVTime solution to support next-generation 5G/MEC use-cases. This technology is strategic for the market as the requirement is driven by leading Tier-1 customers. Telco Systems continues working closely with NXP and its Arm-based SoCs to further optimize and extend its hardware acceleration solution, making it available to VNF vendors as a generic offload API."

"NXP's Layerscape multicore processors implement a balanced mix of CPU cores, hardware acceleration and high-speed I/O to deliver efficient networking performance for today's virtualized networking tasks," added Tareq Bustami, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Digital Networking at NXP Semiconductors. "Combined with Telco System's optimized NFVTime software platform, the solution will enable more efficient and cost-effective customer premise networking."

These product development activities are part of the strategic investment and multiyear joint development agreement signed between Telco Systems and Arm last year.

About NFVTime

Telco Systems' NFVTime is a holistic solution for NFV uCPE and edge compute. NFVTime-OS provides pure-play NFVi virtualization software that can run any VNF on any hardware and includes advanced network connectivity options for the Telecom market, supporting both wireline and wireless, on-net and off-net deployments. NFVTime includes a uCPE MANO layer that supports zero touch provisioning, deployment automation and services lifecycle management capabilities. The NFVTime solution is optimized to run in the Arm environment utilizing unique acceleration and security capabilities.

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems delivers an industry-leading portfolio of Carrier Ethernet and MPLS-based demarcation, aggregation, NFV and uCPE solutions, enabling service providers to create intelligent, service-assured networks for mobile backhaul, business services and cloud networking. Telco Systems' end-to-end Ethernet, SDN/NFV-ready product portfolio delivers significant advantages to service providers, utilities and city carriers competing in a rapidly evolving telecommunications market. Telco Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of BATM Advanced Communications (LSE: BVC). To learn more, visit Telco Systems at www.telco.com.

