Telco Systems Joins Intel's Prestigious Winners' Circle as a Virtualization Solution Partner

MANSFIELD, Massachusetts, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems, the leading provider of innovative SDN/NFV, CE 2.0, MPLS and IP solutions, today announced that the company has been selected for the 2019 Winners' Circle Award as a virtualization Solution Partner as part of the Intel® Network Builders partnership program.

The Winner's Circle award acknowledges Telco Systems and the company's NFVTime uCPE solution for accelerating network transformation and working closely with Intel and contributing its ecosystem.

"This important recognition from Intel strongly positions our NFVTime solution for network virtualization as the operating system of choice for operationalizing uCPE and edge computing across the telco industry," said Gabriel Kerner, Vice President of Product Management and Business Development at Telco Systems. "We are proud to join the prestigious Winners' Circle and are looking forward to continuing our successful and strategic cooperation with Intel."

Telco Systems' NFVTime is an open and neutral plug-and-play virtualization suite. NFVTime seamlessly turns any standard white box server into a fully functional uCPE or edge computing platform. It provides a complete environment for quick service deployments and includes a broad portfolio of certified VNFs that are centrally managed and orchestrated. NFVTime brings the powerful performance of Intel® Xeon® D processors to the edge of communication service provider networks for agile service provisioning.

For more information on NFVTime, including the results of benchmark testing, please download the solution brief prepared by Intel titled Telco Systems NFVTime enables virtualized uCPE, MEC services.

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems delivers an industry-leading portfolio of Carrier Ethernet and MPLS-based demarcation, aggregation, NFV, and uCPE solutions, enabling service providers to create intelligent, service-assured networks for mobile backhaul, business services, and cloud networking. Telco Systems end-to-end Ethernet, SDN/NFV-ready product portfolio delivers significant advantages to service providers, utilities, and city carriers competing in a rapidly evolving telecommunications market. Telco Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of BATM Advanced Communications (LSE: BVC). To learn more, visit Telco Systems at www.telco.com.

