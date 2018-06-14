Telco Systems Signs Strategic Investment and Multiyear Joint Development Agreement with Arm

"It's simple, the Arm architecture offers low operating costs with greater design flexibility and better security for uCPE and edge devices," explained Drew Henry, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Line of Business at Arm. "We recognize Telco Systems as an innovative leader in the uCPE and NFV spaces and are excited to leverage a shared vision in delivering new world-class solutions to the market."

In coordination with Arm's technical team, Telco Systems will lead a multiyear development program that will include the productization of existing prototypes for uCPE devices, specifically those based on NXP and Marvell system-on-chips (SoCs), and advanced, service-ready uCPE and NFV Edge solutions.

Telco Systems will focus on the development of performance acceleration solutions that utilize Arm and its SoC vendors' competitive edge, containerization of VNFs and cybersecurity solutions based on Arm TrustZone®. These new solutions will also serve as the foundation for future Arm-based Edge compute, IoT and MEC solutions.

In order to introduce and promote these uCPE and NFV edge solutions to the market, Telco Systems and Arm will work together to expand the technology partner ecosystem, customer pipeline and other go-to-market activities. This technology partner ecosystem will include VNF and hardware vendors and will address the needs of Tier 1 service providers and network operators. This Arm-NFVTime ecosystem will also allow VNF and whitebox vendors to unlock new business opportunities, create competitive differentiators and demonstrate superior performance.

The available and planned uCPE and NFV Edge solutions from Telco Systems and Arm deliver service providers, network operators and enterprises with higher performance, reduced costs and greater agility to meet business models.

"After of successful collaboration with Arm, we are excited to now announce this significant investment and development deal to bring to market new uCPE and NFV Edge solution and drive the execution of Arm's strategy for the telecommunications networking infrastructure market," stated Ariel Efrati, CEO at Telco Systems. "We are already experiencing strong demand for our NFVTime solution running on Arm architecture and we have strong expectations that our new solutions will attract great interest, especially from Tier 1 service providers in North America and other developed markets."

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems delivers an industry-leading portfolio of Carrier Ethernet and MPLS-based demarcation, aggregation, NFV and vCPE solutions, enabling service providers to create intelligent, service-assured, CE 2.0-compliant networks for mobile backhaul, business services and cloud networking. Telco Systems' end-to-end Ethernet, SDN/NFV-ready product portfolio delivers significant advantages to service providers, utilities and city carriers competing in a rapidly evolving telecommunications market. Telco Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of BATM Advanced Communications (LSE: BVC).

