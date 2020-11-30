Telco Systems to Double Connectivity and Service Capacity of Dimension Data's Carrier Ethernet Network in Kenya

MANSFIELD, Mass. and NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems, the leading provider of innovative SDN/NFV, CE 2.0, MPLS and IP solutions, and Dimension Data, a leading technology services provider, today jointly announced that Telco Systems is in the process of upgrading Dimensions Data's carrier ethernet network in Kenya.

Dimension Data provides advanced Cloud, communication, connectivity and carrier services to public and private sector organizations in Kenya and other countries in the region, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda.

The network upgrade, which is expected to be completed early next year, will see Telco Systems double the capacity of Dimension Data's carrier Ethernet network in Kenya. This network upgrade will boost the bandwidth and Internet service speeds for local businesses and home users twofold at a time when the demand for connectivity in Kenya has risen by 5.1 percent between April and June amid stay-at-home measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest industry report from the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) released earlier this month, subscriptions in the country increased to 40.9 million in the quarter ending June up from 38.9 million in the period ending March. The regulator attributed the rise to increased demand for access to information online, coupled with transfer of more services to the digital space during the pandemic period. Among those who pushed the rise in Internet subscriptions are students, who have switched to online learning.

"We are pleased to build on our long standing relationship with Dimension Data in providing the continued expansion of the company's network capacity and service offering," stated Ariel Efrati, CEO at Telco Systems.

Through this partnership, Telco Systems will deploy an additional several hundred units of its

T-Marc 3348 demarcation devices, which are compact, high capacity demarcation devices featuring high port density for cost effective carrier Ethernet service connectivity.

With SDN support for network configuration and modeling using NETCONF and YANG, the newly deployed T-Marc 3348 devices will enable Dimension Data to further its vision of enhancing customer experience through business automation.

"This network upgrade project clearly demonstrates the importance of network expansions for delivering reliable connectivity in emerging markets and ensuring business continuity as the demand for bandwidth continues to rise," added Efrati.

"Our strategic partnership with Telco Systems, which spans over a decade and across multiple upgrades, is a key factor in the success of our network operations," said Richard Hechle, Managing Director of Dimension Data, East and West Africa. "Telco Systems has consistently delivered networking innovations that we need to cost effectively expand our service offering, improve our customer experience and promote automated operations."

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems delivers an industry-leading portfolio of Carrier Ethernet and MPLS-based demarcation, aggregation, NFV, and uCPE solutions, enabling service providers to create intelligent, service-assured networks for mobile backhaul, business services, and cloud networking. Telco Systems end-to-end Ethernet, SDN/NFV-ready product portfolio delivers significant advantages to service providers, utilities, and city carriers competing in a rapidly evolving telecommunications market. Telco Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of BATM Advanced Communications (LSE: BVC). To learn more, visit Telco Systems at www.telco.com.

About Dimension Data

Dimension Data is an African born systems integrator and managed services provider that designs, manages, and optimises today's evolving technology environments to enable its clients to leverage data in a digital age. Founded in 1983, and headquartered in Johannesburg, we are a proud member of the NTT Group, one of the world's leading information communication technology (ICT) companies, comprising a group of global technology companies. Employing over 10 000 employees across 15 countries, we invest heavily in innovation to bring together the world's best technologies, from consulting, technical and support services to a fully managed service, to our global client base.

From 1 July 2019, Dimension Data's global business is now fully integrated with NTT Communications, NTT Security and 25 other companies to form a new global operating company, branded NTT. In Middle East and Africa, Dimension Data remains an independently branded affiliate of the NTT Group and retains the Dimension Data brand.

