Telco Systems to Showcase its Leading NFVTime Partner Ecosystem at MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress

MANSFIELD, Massachusetts, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems, the leading provider of innovative SDN/NFV, CE 2.0, MPLS and IP solutions, today announced that the company will be showcasing its industry leading NFVTime partner ecosystem at the upcoming MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress in Paris, France on April 9 - 12.

The Telco Systems NFVTime partner ecosystem enables communications and managed service providers to build compelling NFV business cases with a clear and tangible return-on-investment. Telco Systems and its ecosystem partners facilitate the rapid deployment of end-to-end uCPE solutions to fully automate the launch and management of new NFV services with zero-touch provisioning.

At the MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress, Telco Systems will be presenting its NFVTime partner ecosystem in the uCPE Quick Deploy Zone at the company's booth. Together with its ecosystem partners, Telco Systems will be offering a live demonstration featuring the provisioning and monitoring of Fortinet's leading SD-WAN and NGFW consolidated VNF, running on Advantech whiteboxes, powered by Telco Systems NFVTime management and orchestration suite. In addition, a leading US-based managed services provider will be onsite to share its unique NFVTime uCPE deployment solution and experience.

"The strength of our NFVTime uCPE solution is evident both in the technology and the quality of our partner ecosystem on display," said Boaz Amram, Director of Business Development at Telco Systems. "We are excited to showcase our combined, field-tested solution for NFV management, orchestration and provision solution, which has been seamlessly integrated with industry-leading whiteboxes and VNFs required for rapid deployment."

NFVTime is a service-ready, plug-and-play uCPE solution that provides a complete service environment for rapidly launching virtual network services. The NFVTime suite includes all required components to shorten the time-to-market for NFV deployments and supports invest-as-you-grow deployment models. NFVTime-OS allows any VNF to run on any whitebox hardware, whether on Intel x86 or Arm devices, and NFVTime-Central provides a cost effective uCPE MANO solution that supports uCPE and services lifecycle management starting from zero-touch-provisioning through VNF launch and monitoring.

Telco Systems will be exhibiting at the MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress at Booth 201 in Paris, France on April 9 – 12. To schedule a meeting at this event or time for demonstration of in the company's uCPE Quick Deploy Zone, please click here.

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems delivers an industry-leading portfolio of Carrier Ethernet and MPLS-based demarcation, aggregation, NFV and uCPE solutions, enabling service providers to create intelligent, service-assured networks for mobile backhaul, business services and cloud networking. Telco Systems' end-to-end Ethernet, SDN/NFV-ready product portfolio delivers significant advantages to service providers, utilities and city carriers competing in a rapidly evolving telecommunications market. Telco Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of BATM Advanced Communications (LSE: BVC).

