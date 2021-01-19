Telco Systems Upgrades its NFVTime Edge Compute Management Solution for Public Cloud

MANSFIELD, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems, the leading provider of innovative SDN/NFV, CE 2.0, MPLS and IP solutions, today announced that the company has upgraded its NFVTime uCPE and Edge Compute solution to support public Cloud environments, including Amazaon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

As part of the upgrade, Telco Systems has completely rearchitectured its MANO (management and orchestration) to operate natively in public Clouds. This upgrade also includes full security and availability mechanisms for these platforms.

Telco Systems' new NFVTime uCPE and Edge Compute offering allows its telco and managed service provider customers to focus on expanding their portfolios of NFV-based services and generating new sources of revenue from their business customer segments. By running the NFVTime uCPE MANO solution in a public Cloud environment, service providers no longer need to spend valuable time and resources managing the IT and security issues that typically impact private Cloud environments.

Telco Systems reports that the company is receiving strong interest in its NFVTime uCPE offering for public Cloud environments from Tier 1 and 2 service providers in North America and Western Europe as well as small operators in emerging markets, especially across Asia and Africa. The company notes that the market opportunity for more resiliency, security and availability of a public Cloud MANO is accelerating the demand for its new NFVTime offering.

"The telecom market is discovering the beauty of the public Cloud," explained Ariel Efrati, CEO of Telco Systems. "Our exciting new uCPE offering for the public Cloud is attracting attention from forward thinking service providers around the world, accelerating its adoption and providing valuable new use cases for their enterprise customers."

NFVTime is an open plug-and-play virtualization suite. The solution provides a complete environment for quick service deployments with centralized management and orchestration. It features zero touch provisioning that ensures all new white box devices and third party VNFs are configured, up-to-date and fully operational within minutes.

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems delivers an industry-leading portfolio of Carrier Ethernet and MPLS-based demarcation, aggregation, NFV and uCPE solutions, enabling service providers to create intelligent, service-assured networks for mobile backhaul, business services and Cloud networking. Telco Systems' end-to-end Ethernet, SDN/NFV-ready product portfolio delivers significant advantages to service providers, utilities and city carriers competing in a rapidly evolving telecommunications market. Telco Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of BATM Advanced Communications (LSE: BVC). To learn more, visit Telco Systems at www.telco.com.

