Telco-to-techco Transition in APAC: Simplification, New Cost Structures, and Collaboration Partnerships to Ensure Future Growth Potential

By 2027, 82.2% of major mobile operators in APAC will remain telcos with 25% of them likely to exit or become mobile virtual network operations (MVNOs). Only 17.8% of major mobile operators in APAC will become techcos.

The telecoms industry continues to face challenges driving growth from all angles: subscriber, revenue, or investment. Expectations for growth are limited. With the pace of change speeding up and the world being more digital and hyperconnected, the bar for digital company performance has been raised by more agile, competitive software companies.

Industry consensus on the way forward is that the successful transformation from telco to techco will help mobile operators stay relevant, generate more revenue, and grow in the future. The shift from consumer logic to a growth logic will take at least 1 or 2 years and not all mobile operators may make it through.

This study specifically dives into the growth opportunities arising from the telecom-to-technology-company transition, and covers transition details such as mobile operator strategies, challenges, and outcomes.

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Telco-to-Techco Transition

  • Industry Consensus on the Need for the Telco-to-techco Transition
  • The Biggest Indicator of a Successful Telco-to-techco Transition
  • Vendor and Supplier Roles in the Telco-to-techco Transition
  • Vendor Approach for a Successful Telco-to-techco Transition

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Customer Segmentation and Key Competitors for 5G
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Customer Segment
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • 5G Pricing Trends and Related Factors - Telco vs. Techcho Traits
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - TELCO

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • 5G Monetization for Telco

Growth Opportunity Analysis - TECHCO

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • 5G Monetization for Techco

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Simplification and Better Strategizing
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - New Cost Structures for 5G and Beyond
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Collaborative Partnerships

