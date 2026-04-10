TELCOR Acquires Sample Healthcare to Lead AI-Driven Transformation of Revenue Cycle Operations

LINCOLN, Neb., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TELCOR Inc, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for laboratories and healthcare facilities, today announced the acquisition of Sample Healthcare, an AI workflow platform designed to execute revenue cycle and clinical operations workflows.

This acquisition defines a shift in how revenue cycle work gets done. Traditional RCM platforms manage data. TELCOR now executes that work through AI with human oversight.

By combining TELCOR's revenue cycle system with Sample's AI-driven workflow engine, organizations can execute high-impact workflows such as prior authorizations, appeals, payer follow-up, and document processing.

Sample Healthcare will continue to be offered as a standalone platform, enabling organizations to execute workflows within their existing systems. Customers can deploy Sample independently or as part of the TELCOR platform.

Healthcare providers and laboratories face rising administrative costs, staffing shortages, and reimbursement pressure. Much of the revenue cycle remains fragmented and labor-intensive, leading to delays and denials. TELCOR has a proven track record of improving collections through rules-based automation and is now extending those capabilities with AI-driven execution.

TELCOR is deploying AI capabilities within its own revenue cycle service operations, using real workflows to validate performance and accelerate customer adoption. Most solutions focus on adding rules or analytics to existing workflows. TELCOR executes the workflows themselves.

"The revenue cycle still depends on people moving between documents, payer portals, and phone calls," said Chris Terrano, President of RCM at TELCOR. "That model does not scale. TELCOR executes that work with AI, shifting revenue cycle operations from manual processes to automated execution."

"We founded Sample with a simple belief: administrative headache shouldn't be the bottleneck to accessing care, and AI gives us the tools to make that a reality," said Ankit Ranjan, CEO and cofounder at Sample Healthcare. "Partnering with TELCOR gives us the reach to put that technology in front of the thousands of labs and providers who need it most."

Sample Healthcare's platform uses AI to interpret unstructured data and execute multi-step workflows. Deployments can be in use within weeks, with most customers starting with a targeted workflow and expanding as ROI is proven. Customers are increasing authorization success rates, accelerating reimbursement, and improving throughput without adding headcount.

The Sample Healthcare team will continue in leadership roles at TELCOR, and existing customers will benefit from expanded support and resources.

The combined TELCOR platform enables organizations to execute high-impact revenue cycle workflows, reduce dependency on labor-intensive processes, and improve collections, speed, and accuracy. TELCOR is deploying these capabilities across its revenue cycle services and customer base, creating immediate impact while building an integrated AI-enabled platform.

This positions TELCOR to redefine how revenue cycle operations are executed, moving from managing data to executing work.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About TELCOR

TELCOR provides technology solutions that support billing, data integration, and operational performance for healthcare facilities and laboratories. TELCOR is an industry leader in laboratory revenue cycle management and point of care testing, delivering software and services that improve efficiency, visibility, and financial outcomes.

About Sample Healthcare

Sample Healthcare builds AI-powered document and workflow automation for healthcare enterprises. Backed by Y Combinator and founded by Ankit Ranjan and Aash Jain, Sample partners with leading molecular diagnostics companies, oncology groups, and laboratories to automate the unstructured document processing, payer interaction, and communications at the core of the revenue cycle.

Media Contact:

Karis Ahlberg

Vice President, Marketing

TELCOR

402-489-1207

[email protected]

SOURCE TELCOR Inc