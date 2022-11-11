Tele-Intensive Care Unit Global Market Report 2022: Tele-ICU Partnership Yields Clinical and Administrative Benefits

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In recent years, the number of patients requiring ICU care has increased without a corresponding growth in the availability of intensivists. Critical care is in high demand due to a dearth of intensivists, a smaller number of ICUs, and the expansion of the pandemic. Through real-time, remote consulting drastically lowers ICU mortality. Tele-ICU makes remote critical care and full-time bedside care accessible as the demand for critical care and full-time bedside care grows.

MARKET DRIVING FACTORS

Tele-ICU Partnership Yields Clinical and Administrative Benefits



a) The tele-ICU has proven to be effective in generating significant clinical and efficiency gains in hospital Intensive Care Units across the globe, starting with saving lives, reducing the length of stay (LOS), lowering infection rates, and ventilator time.

b) The reduced mortality rate is the essential benefit of a successful tele-ICU relationship. Actual performance is often compared to APACHE (Acute Physiology and Chronic Health Evaluation).

c) Tele- Intensive Care Unit teams can collaborate with clinicians and respiratory therapists at the bedside to extubate patients more quickly and cut down on ventilation days. Based on prior findings, better ventilator management in a 30-bed ICU at a hospital that earns $2,700 per vented day might save 794 ventilated days each year, resulting in a cost savings of over $2.1 million.

d) Tele- Intensive Care Unit solutions are becoming more popular to improve clinical outcomes while addressing the shortage of intensivists and lowering costs. A robust technology platform, a way to provide qualified and credentialed intensivist-led teams around the clock, process integration and modification, close collaboration, launch, and ongoing client relationship management are all required for a successful partnership.

High Growth Potential for Tele-ICU In LMICS



a) Acute care for critically ill patients is a global concern, regardless of the capabilities of the healthcare system. However, the high cost of trained medical staff, infrastructure, and consumables limit the development of intensive care units in low-income countries.

b) LMIC remains significant, mortality rates remain unacceptably high compared to HIC, and an estimated number of premature deaths exceeds 8 million. Given the prevalence of infectious diseases and the increased burden of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, LMIC's latest critical care program can help reduce this burden.

c) Highly skilled and well-qualified doctors and nurses are usually located in or near major cities, but remote areas often have limited access to critical care services. For example, in India, 80% of doctors work in urban areas, while 70% of the population live in remote areas suffering from a serious shortage of doctors and trained emergency workers.

d) The tele-Intensive Care Unit shows potential as a clinically and economically viable approach to expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing countries.

Growing Target Pool of Patients Requiring Tele-ICU Services



a) 90% of persons over 65 are thought to have one or more chronic illnesses that necessitate special treatment and care, setting them distinct from the rest of the population.

b) Non-communicable disease (NCD), a chronic disease, usually results from a combination of long-lasting, genetic, physiological, environmental, and behavioral factors.

c) According to a Global Disease Burden 2017 survey, an estimated 22.8 million cases of sepsis occurred in Asia in 2017, accounting for 47% of all cases worldwide.

d) According to the National Safety Council, the top 3 preventable related injury deaths are poisoning, motor vehicle, and falls, accounting for over 86% of all preventable deaths.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Market Segmentation by Model

Centralized Tele-ICU

Decentralized Tele-ICU

Hybrid Tele-ICU

Market Segmentation by Component

Hardware

Service

Software

Market Segmentation by Patient Group

Adult Patients

Neonatal & Pediatric Patients



Market Segmentation by Hospital Type

System Affiliated Hospitals

Independent Hospitals

VENDOR ANALYSIS



Key Vendors

Apollo TeleHealth

Eagle Telemedicine

GE Healthcare

Hicuity Health

Intercept Telemed

Koninklijke Philips

SOC Telemed

Teladoc health.

Other Prominent Vendors

Avel eCare

Ceiba Health

CLEW

Cloudphysician

CritiNext

iMDsoft

RemoteICU

Sri Laxmi Kravia Techlabs

VeeOne Health

eNext ICU

Inova

T-ICU

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction



8 Premium Insights



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Covid-19 & Surge in Adoption of Tele-ICU Solutions Worldwide

10.2 Increase in ICU Admission Rates & High Adoption of Tele-ICUs

10.3 Shortage of Critical Care Staff & Rise in Demand for Tele-ICUs

10.4 Growing Target Pool of Patients Requiring Tele-ICU Services



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape

13 Model



14 Component



15 Patient Group



16 Hospital Type



17 Geography



18 North America



19 Europe



20 APAC



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape



24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix

