Tele-Plus Uses Partner Portal Technology from ZINFI to Successfully Launch New Hosted Telephony Solution

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that Tele-Plus Corporation has been leveraging ZINFI's partner portal technology to complete a highly successful launch of a new offering: UNIVERGE BLUE® cloud services.

UNIVERGE BLUE is the first comprehensive hosted services solution Tele-Plus has provided to clients in its 40+ years in business, so before launch the company needed an effective way to inform prospects and existing customers about the new solution and its benefits. "We've traditionally been an on-premise telephone services supplier," says Frank Guthrie, VP of Business Development & Sales at Tele-Plus. "The main challenge for us was getting the word out to the customer that we now offer hosted services. It was important to launch it with professionalism."

During a brief training session with a ZINFI representative, Guthrie learned that the partner portal—provided to Tele-Plus by UNIVERGE BLUE's OEM—contained a wealth of marketing collateral, product specs and other pertinent, up-to-date information that could be downloaded, easily co-branded, and distributed to potential customers. "The sales staff quickly gained confidence in the materials from the portal. They were professional, well put-together, easy to understand and easy to explain to our customers. It created that confidence in the sales team to go out there and push this new product."

In just a few months after the solution was introduced, Tele-Plus's sales team provided quotes to "50 or 60" potential customers, Guthrie notes, and sold more than a dozen UNIVERGE packages that he expects to generate around $12,000 in recurring monthly revenue. "It was very exciting for us," he says.

"The Tele-Plus story is a perfect example of how easy-to-use, well-designed channel management software can help resellers and distributors generate awareness among their customers and prospects while earning significant ROI for OEMs and other companies doing business in a channel environment," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. "The ZINFI partner portal is simply a great tool for cost-effective digital collaboration between enterprises and their partner base."

About Tele-Plus

Since 1977, Tele-Plus has been committed to providing innovative communication, protection alarm, network cabling products and maintenance services to business and residential customer. These include Fire Alarm, Security/Intrusion Detection, Access Control, Video Surveillance, Telecommunications, Data Communication, Network Cabling Systems and IT Services. Our professionalism and reliability are a few reasons why many top-tier firms have chosen us as their source for these products and services. Our team goes through extensive research and training to assure our customers are utilizing the most advanced and cost-effective solutions available. Our experience ensures confidence in everything we design, propose, implement and service. For more information about Tele-Plus, visit us at www.telepluscorp.com.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

For more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

