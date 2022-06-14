TeleBright Announces Completion of its AICPA SOC 2® Type 2 Compliance

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleBright, an industry leader in centralized expense management for telecom and energy, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the AICPA Service Organization Control (SOC) 2® Type 2 audit. The audit was conducted by SC&H Group , an independent expert providing compliance certifications nationwide for SAAS companies with support from the Cybersecurity Compliance automation platform ControlMap . TeleBright is now positioned very well with large corporations and government agencies that require SOC 2 compliance as 3rd party validation of the company's internal and external processes.

"With our SOC 2 Type 2 certification, we are able to show our clients that we are committed to maintaining the security, availability, and integrity of our platform. We strive to ensure our clients the highest level of security and compliance on our platform." says Chet Thaker, CEO at TeleBright.

System Organization Control (SOC 2) is a technical auditing process conducted by independent service auditors who measure an organization's controls and safeguards for ensuring the persistence, security, and integrity of their unique data processing systems. To comply with SOC 2, TeleBright demonstrated it had established rigorous policies and procedures in accordance with the Trust Services Criteria for security, availability, and confidentiality. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for organizations needing to minimize data loss, identity theft, or critical service interruption risks.

Inna Stair, VP - Client Services at TeleBright, stated: "The SOC 2 certification enables us to contract with larger enterprise organizations and pass their due diligence requirements faster. Passing the SOC 2 audit gives us a distinct competitive edge as we can assure our current and prospective customers that we take all steps necessary to safeguard their data.

TeleBright, an industry leader in centralized expense management for telecom and energy, has been delivering intelligent solutions to improve efficiencies for businesses and government since 1988.

ManageRight, an innovative and user-friendly expense management system, simplifies this complex process and streamlines operations through an integrated approach. Our expense management system will facilitate efficient collaboration between information technology and finance departments while improving the bottom line. Our telecom expense management (TEM) solutions consistently deliver annualized savings of 15% - 30% for organizations of all sizes, in both commercial and government sectors.

