teleCalm Named Top Finalist for MassChallenge Texas in Austin 2019 Accelerator

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- teleCalm® was named a Top Finalist for MassChallenge Texas in Austin's 2019 accelerator program. This recognizes teleCalm as one of 14 top startups out of 79 companies selected from over 650 applicants.

"teleCalm provides a positive impact to the daily lives of family caregivers by helping their loved ones retain that last piece of independence - the telephone," says Tavis Schriefer, teleCalm's Co-Founder and CEO, "MassChallenge has been instrumental in getting us to the next level with our marketing strategies, allowing us to broaden our reach to families across the US."

Over the course of the accelerator, 79 early-stage startups from around the world leveraged expert mentorship, corporate partnerships, and industry resources to launch and grow their companies - all at zero cost and zero equity taken. The top finalist startups were identified through live, in-person pitches to top corporate executives, industry, and innovation leaders from across Texas. During the final judging round, the top startups will demonstrate their growth and impact to a new panel of judges who will determine the competition winners.

teleCalm was founded by experienced caregivers to improve the quality of life for families living with Alzheimer's and other dementias. teleCalm's patented phone service addresses challenges commonly faced by caregivers and their loved ones. This service helps seniors maintain their independence and helps caregivers prevent everyday problems such as late-night calls, repeated calls, inappropriate 911 calls and elder fraud.

"17% of older adults in the US are living with dementia," said Schriefer, "teleCalm's safe phone service keeps them connected, reduces senior isolation, and reduces caregiver stress."

At the heart of teleCalm's service is the Caregiver app. Family caregivers subscribe to the phone service for their loved one and manage all the features and benefits of the service remotely through the Caregiver app. See what customers have to say at https://teleCalmProtects.com/reviews.

About teleCalm:

teleCalm provides a safe, managed phone service for seniors living at home and in senior living communities. For over 8 million seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia, teleCalm's patented service can be life-changing by keeping them connected to family and friends while protecting them from deliberate and targeted fraud. teleCalm further empowers the family caregiver to stop late-night & repeat calls, problem 911 calls, and more. Learn more at https://teleCalmProtects.com.

About MassChallenge:

MassChallenge is a global network of zero-equity startup accelerators. Headquartered in the United States with locations in Boston, Israel, Mexico, Switzerland, Texas, and the UK, MassChallenge is committed to strengthening the global innovation ecosystem by supporting high-potential startups across all industries, from anywhere in the world. To date, more than 2,300 MassChallenge alumni have raised more than $5 billion in funding. Learn more at https://MassChallenge.org.

