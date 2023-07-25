- Telecentro has deployed Airties Smart Wi-Fi portfolio, including Airties Edge, Airties Cloud, companion App, and Wi-Fi 6 mesh extenders to support customers across Argentina

PARIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, a leading supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions for service providers globally, today announced that Telecentro has deployed its portfolio of Smart Wi-Fi software and services to cable and fiber broadband subscribers across Argentina. Specific details about availability and pricing from Telecentro is available at https://telecentro.com.ar/wifi-mesh.

Telecentro Selects Airties for Smart Wi-Fi Deployment Across Argentina. Image translation: "All the Internet you want, where you need it most."

Telecentro currently offers one of the nation's fastest internet services, along with TV, entertainment and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Telecentro has also now deployed Airties' Smart Wi-Fi SaaS offering, which includes Airties Edge smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a Wi-Fi management platform and a customized version of Airties' companion app; as well as Wi-Fi 6 mesh extenders.

"At Telecentro, we take immense pride in our track record of being the first to introduce dual-band Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi 6 in the country. Now, following our goal to provide the best experience, we continue investing in next-generation home Wi-Fi," said Juan Luna, CTIO of Telecentro. "After a thorough evaluation, we selected Airties as our strategic supplier because consumers today expect the best possible connectivity right down to the device. Great coverage and seamless Wi-Fi experience is key. Together, we look forward to bringing advanced Wi-Fi capabilities to our customers."

"Telecentro is well-known for their pioneering spirit and being the first operator in South America to introduce gigabit Internet services to consumers," said Guillaume van Gaver, Co-CEO of Airties. "As a market leader focused on continuous innovation, we are proud that Telecentro selected Airties' portfolio of Smart Wi-Fi software and services to bring a new class of home Wi-Fi to Argentinians throughout their vast network."

Airties' unique hybrid cloud-edge architecture leverages both the embedded intelligence in customer premises equipment (CPE) and the cloud to maximize responsiveness and performance. Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for Telecentro's gateways/routers, intelligently directs consumers' devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available Wi-Fi access point and frequency band based on real-time network conditions. The software, based on industry-standard Wi-Fi EasyMesh™, turns existing home gateways/modems into an intelligent Wi-Fi mesh access point, improving the quality and stability of connectivity within the home.

Airties Cloud monitors and orchestrates Wi-Fi across homes, optimizing Telecentro's broadband gateways and mesh extenders in real-time to ensure a better quality of experience for consumers, while providing insights on connected devices. Airties' app is a customizable companion app that allows consumers to visualize and intuitively manage their home connectivity, control who has access to the network via parental and guest controls and provides step-by-step guidance for customers to self-install Wi-Fi mesh extenders.

Airties has also been recognized with many prestigious industry awards for its innovative work serving broadband operators, including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" award from Wireless Broadband Alliance; "Best Broadband Customer Experience" from Cable & Satellite International; and many others.

Additional information about Airties can be found at: www.airties.com. Additional information about Telecentro is available at: https://telecentro.com.ar/.

About Airties

Airties is a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The Smart Wi-Fi portfolio from Airties includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a cloud-based management platform and its companion app, Airties Vision; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Airties' customers include AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Singtel, Sky, Telia, Telstra, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.airties.com.

About Telecentro

Telecentro is a top leading Telecommunications Operator based in Argentina. Founded in 1990, it is an Argentinian capital company. Our vision is to offer the most innovative telecommunications service, the best Internet access and entertainment content at the best price to the most people possible. Telecentro has a Network that covers Buenos Aires and Greater Buenos Aires Area, with its own fiber infrastructure and reaching its B2C and B2B customers with HFC and FTTH access technologies. For more information, please visit telecentro.com.ar.

SOURCE Airties