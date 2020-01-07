Telechips Collaborates with Xilinx to Offer Comprehensive Automotive SoC Solution to In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) and In-Cabin Market

As the number of electronic control units (ECUs) inside vehicles continues to consolidate to reduce the amount of hardware inside, the communication overhead, and the extensive cost of interconnecting the communication buses, the integration of ICMS with IVI and cockpit domain controller systems has become a key focus for carmakers and their Tier-1 suppliers. By collaborating, Telechips and Xilinx aim to develop a joint solution targeting the consolidation of the IVI and ICMS functionality.

Telechips' 14nm Dolphin family of SoCs with a Quad-core ARM Cortex™-A53 addresses the performance needs for rich and vivid GUI for IVI and Heads-up Display (HUD), while also hosting automotive-qualified operating systems such as Android™ and Linux™. As intelligent in-vehicle systems become an increasingly important focus for automakers, Telechips is well-positioned as a leading SoC supplier to many top automakers, because they already provide over 12 million units per year globally.

The proven success of Xilinx in automotive stems from its heritage in supplying automotive-qualified solutions to a global base of carmakers and Tier-1 suppliers for ADAS and automated driving (AD) applications. The capabilities of its SoC families, the 28nm Zynq-7000 SoC and the 16nm Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, enabled with the Vitis AI development environment, will allow designers to create safety-critical features including driver monitoring and child-left-behind detection in next-generation ICMS.

By integrating safety-oriented systems with advanced infotainment and cockpit platforms, the joint solution provides a unique offering

According to IHS Markit, the IVI semiconductors market* for head units, instrument clusters and cockpit domain controllers is estimated to be $9.2B in 2025, while the Driver Monitoring System (DMS) market grows over 10x from 2019 levels to nearly $400M in the same period.*

In its latest report on the IVI market for semiconductors, IHS Markit concluded that gesture recognition and driver monitoring systems represent great examples of ICM features, and that these are expected to be more integrated in the future so as to drive down system costs and adoption rates are expected to increase over time.

"Our mutual customers continue to ask for Neural Network solutions to solve some of the most complex set of problems. From ADAS to in-vehicle monitoring, to world class cockpit requirements, we can now solve the problems our customers are facing. We are looking forward to this collaboration and value proposition we bring to our customers," said Steve Wahl, CEO, Telechips USA.

"Gesture recognition and driver monitoring are excellent examples of ICM features," said Willard Tu, senior director, Automotive, Xilinx. "We believe it's important to support the integration of separate IVI and ICMS ECUs into one ECU systems with two specialized SoCs. A separate SoC for ICMS will allow designers to ensure there is proper memory and performance bandwidth, especially when implementing features that need Functional Safety such as driver monitoring, or baby-left-behind detection."

