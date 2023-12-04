TeleCloud Acquires DiRAD's Nextphone Customers, Expanding Its Reach in Cloud-Based Telecommunications

News provided by

TeleCloud

04 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

TeleCloud is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of DiRAD's Nextphone customer base, further strengthening its position in the industry.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleCloud, a leading provider of cloud-based telecommunications technology, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of DiRAD's Nextphone customer base, further strengthening its position in the industry. Based in Morristown, NJ, TeleCloud has been a driving force in cloud-based telecommunications solutions for over four decades.

The acquisition highlights TeleCloud's commitment to providing top-tier cloud-based phone services and reinforces its strong presence in the market.

TeleCloud logo - TeleCloud Acquires DiRAD's Nextphone Customers DiRAD Technologies logo
TeleCloud logo - TeleCloud Acquires DiRAD's Nextphone Customers DiRAD Technologies logo

Damon Finaldi, President of TeleCloud, had the following to say. "We're excited about extending our top-notch cloud-based phone services to DiRAD's client base. Our commitment is to leverage our cutting-edge telecommunications tools and services to fuel the growth and success of our new clients."

TeleCloud, formerly known as Tele-Solutions, has a rich history, originating from its establishment by Michael Finaldi in 1982. Over the years, it has evolved from traditional telephony services to modernized cloud-based solutions, with Damon and Vincent Finaldi leading the way.

One of TeleCloud's core objectives is to prioritize the customer service experience for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Boasting over 200 5-star reviews, they offer unparalleled 24/7/365 customer support alongside a white-glove installation service.

For comprehensive details, visit the official website at www.telecloud.net and stay updated by following TeleCloud on social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About TeleCloud

TeleCloud is a second-generation company that believes in community first. With forty years of experience in the telecommunications industry, they think customers deserve the best blend of innovative solutions and localized personal service when it comes to their communication needs.

TeleCloud is an on-the-ground, hands-on, unified communications provider. A no-nonsense, down-to-earth team that cuts to the chase and gets the job done with a human touch. They won't waste your time and money by getting hung up on what doesn't matter. Instead, they will focus on delivering what counts - the seamless, innovative solutions you need and the localized personal service you deserve. You should always focus on what really matters, such as building your business, nurturing your relationships, and cementing your reputation.

TeleCloud takes care of you. They are there for you. They are you.

SOURCE TeleCloud

