Telecom Analytics Market to Grow by USD 4.81 billion | Adobe Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The telecom analytics market size is expected to grow by USD 4.81 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 13.05%.

Market Challenges

The telecom analytics market will be challenged by data privacy and security concerns during the forecast period. Critical data is transferred via networks such as IoT or the cloud. Hence, a highly secured environment needs to be established. Moreover, the IoT network includes multiple devices, which at times may cause data theft issues. Increased connectivity and data sharing have resulted in more cybersecurity issues and data breaches. The possibilities of cyber intrusion will lead to less adoption of cloud-based solutions and telecom analytics services (third-party services). Most consumers are not even aware of what can be done with the shared data. Regulations around data safety are being tightened across the world. However, there have been cases of cybercrimes. Such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the telecom analytics market.

Some Key Vendors and Their Offerings

Adobe Inc. - The company offers telecom analytics products such as Adobe analytics.

Regional Analysis

37% of the growth will originate from North America .

The US is a key country for the telecom analytics market in North America.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America.

The increasing use of mobility applications by enterprises will drive the telecom analytics market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Notes:

The telecom analytics market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 14.51% during the forecast period.

The telecom analytics market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The market forecast report offers information on several market vendors, including Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corp., and Thales Group

Telecom Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corp., and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

