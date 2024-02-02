Telecom and Enterprise Markets Prepare for Rapid Expansion as Global 5G Core Market Forecast Shows Promising Growth by 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Core Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Surge Forecasted in 5G Core Services and Asian Pacific Market Growth

In the wake of the rapidly transforming global telecom landscape, responding to the burgeoning demand for hyper-connectivity, a comprehensive market report shedding light on the trends and growth forecasts for the 5G core market has been released – setting the stage for an anticipated strategic evolution and financial windfall in the industry.

Envisaging a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 55.1% from 2024 to 2030, the global 5G core market's momentum is underpinned by escalating demand for cutting-edge 5G technologies and the exponential growth in interconnected devices. The proliferation of high-speed data traffic coupled with advancing machine-to-machine communications underscores the critical need for 5G core solutions and services, positioning it as a pivotal backbone for future connectivity and tech innovations.

Dissecting the High-Trajectory Growth per Segment

The market report segments the burgeoning industry catering to an array of components, deployment models, architectural outlooks, and end uses, offering nuanced insights:

  • Sophisticated Solutions
  • Integral Services
  • On-Premises Deployment
  • Cloud Infrastructures
  • Service-Based Architecture
  • Cloud Native Architecture
  • Telecom Operator Applications
  • Enterprise Environments

With a spotlight on regional growth trends, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World are delineated for their potential market contributions. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular, is singled out for its anticipated highest growth over the forecast period – a factor attributed to increasing demands for high-speed internet across industrial, healthcare, entertainment, and automotive sectors.

Strategic market evaluation within the report unravels the multiplying growth opportunities across different segments, while also highlighting the critical business dynamics such as competitive threats, customer demand shifts, and pivotal industry trends.

Leading Innovators Spearheading the 5G Core Market

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • Nokia Corporation
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Cisco Systems
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Athonet
  • Mavenir
  • Affirmed Networks

The in-depth market analysis provides a robust foundation for business strategies and guides stakeholders through the evolving competitive landscape marked by mergers, acquisitions, and the pursuit of innovative product development. The report reaffirms a sustained focus on services expected to witness enhanced growth due to the rising global need for comprehensive managed services. This surge aligns with the uptake of 5G non-standalone and standalone cores, posturing the services segment for a future of robust expansion.

