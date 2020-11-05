Telecom and IT Expert Paul Scanlan to Discuss New Tech Infrastructures at 2nd Annual Financial Times Global Boardroom Event

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies CTO of its Carrier Business Group, Paul Scanlan, will join a roster of global thought leaders and executives at the Financial Times' second annual Global Boardroom event. Hosted virtually November 11 – 13, The Global Boardroom gathers policy-makers, CEOs and investors to address how the post-pandemic world can be made resilient and sustainable. Together global leaders will analyze the impact of the pandemic across economies, industries and markets, determining what is required to shape the recovery.



Scanlan will participate in the panel discussion titled, "Tech's Big Moment: Have new forms of infrastructure become critical to business recovery?" on Friday, November 13 at 3 p.m. ET, which will focus on how the overnight switch to remote work put immense pressure and responsibility on new forms of tech infrastructure such as cloud computing and 5G networks. Scanlan will join Marina Bellini, Management Board Member and Director of Digital & Information at British American Tobacco, Jennifer Rigby, Chief Operating Officer at Lloyd's and Sarah Wilkinson, CEO at NHS Digital to address the implications of these new technologies becoming a vital piece of the next normal.

Information and communications technology (ICT) have become a cornerstone of modern society and the main driver behind sustainable social, economic, and environmental development. Moreover, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fixed broadband has played an important role in getting work, production, education, and the economy back on track. Huawei believes that rapid and healthy development within the ICT industry will rely on open collaboration and mutual trust across the global industry, so it will continue working closely with global partners and using its innovative ICT technologies to create greater value for customers.

For more information and to register for the FT's Global Boardroom session, "Tech's Big Moment: Have new forms of infrastructure become critical to business recovery?" visit: https://bit.ly/2TAKnRP

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

