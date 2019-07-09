Telecom and Media Executives Per Borgklint and Marcus Bergström Join Live Planet as Advisors to Decentralized Media Solutions

LOS ANGELES and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Planet, Inc., creator of advanced media technology infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Per Borgklint and Marcus Bergström as advisors to its Decentralized Media Solutions division initiatives. With collective accomplishment at Ericsson, CANAL+, and Versatel, the pair will work with Hanno Basse, President of Live Planet's Decentralized Media Solutions division. Their external advisory work will focus on Live Planet's solutions to employ decentralized approaches to speeding the deployment and efficiency of 5G network services for global wireless carriers.

"Per and Marcus endorsing our solution is a gratifying step forward for employing decentralization to accelerate the higher-speed communication and edge-based compute potential for 5G networks," said Basse. "With their advice and support, Live Planet is poised to bring to wireless carriers much-needed relief to the challenges of realizing the revolutionary potential of 5G technologies."

Presently an executive advisor to multiple telecom and technology companies, Borgklint most recently served as Senior Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Business Unit Media at Ericsson. He previously held prominent senior executive positions in the telecom and media industries, including Chairman at CellMax Technologies, CEO at ice Norway in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, CEO at CANAL+, and CEO at Versatel.

Bergström is and remains CEO of Vionlabs AB (https://www.vionlabs.com), delivering AI and machine learning-driven insights to provide advanced content discovery and personalization solutions for video service operators. He previously served as CEO of Ericsson's Edge Gravity Unified Delivery Network and held various additional positions during his tenure at Ericsson.

"It's exciting to be part of Live Planet's innovation that directs its expertise in media and decentralized infrastructure toward an elegant and necessary piece of the 5G deployment puzzle," said Borgklint. "We are also looking forward to working with Live Planet's experienced team of entrepreneurial executives, in particular Hanno Basse and Live Planet CEO Halsey Minor," added Bergström.

About Live Planet, Inc.

Live Planet, Inc. develops media-technology infrastructural technologies to transform the world of media and related services toward a more compelling, controllable future for consumer and business applications everywhere. The company was founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Halsey Minor, a technology visionary behind notable successes including CNET, Uphold, Salesforce, Google Voice, OpenDNS and Vignette. Live Planet's initiatives include:

The Live Planet VR System: the end-to-end solution for easily creating and delivering live and recorded picture-perfect stereoscopic VR video programming and applications. For more information on the Live Planet VR System, please visit https://www.liveplanet.net. Creative professionals and innovators seeking to shape the future of immersive media may join our partners program by contacting info@liveplanet.net.

The VideoCoin Network: video infrastructure for the blockchain-enabled internet delivering decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution. For more information, visit https://www.videocoin.io.

