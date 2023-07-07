Telecom API Global Market is Projected to Reach $771.5 Billion by 2030: Payment APIs Set to Make Big Gains

07 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom API: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Telecom API estimated at US$248 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$771.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
SMS, MMS & RCS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.2% CAGR and reach US$278.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the IVR/Voice Store & Voice Control segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $77.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR
The Telecom API market in the U.S. is estimated at US$77.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$114.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 14.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$90.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 130 Featured) -
- ALE International SAS
- APIFONICA
- Apigee Corporation
- Aspect Software, Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- BICS
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Fortumo
- Google LLC
- hSenid Mobile Solutions
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Infobip Ltd.
- LocationSmart
- Mavenir
- MessageBird
- MuleSoft, LLC
- Nokia Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Orange S.A.
- RapidAPI
- Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.
- Syniverse Technologies LLC
- Telstra Corporation Limited
- Twilio
- tyntec Group Limited
- Verizon Communication, Inc.
- Vidyo, Inc.
- Vonage
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Telecom API - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F
- COVID-19 Fast-Tracks Mobility Initiatives Jacking Up API Market
- WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
- API Adoption to Aid Covid-19 Tracking
- An Introduction to Telecom Application Programming Interface (API)
- The Digital Revolution
- The Business Potential
- APIs Monetize Network Assets
- Telecom API and AI
- Opportunities with 5G
- APIs - An Essential Element of Modern Telecom Networks: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Growth Drivers for Telecom APIs
- Developing Countries to Empower Start-ups
- Challenges for Telecom API Market
- Analysis by API Type
- World Telecom API Market by API Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for SMS, MMS & RCS; IVR/Voice Store & Voice Control; Payment; Location; WEBRTC; and Other API Types
- Analysis by User Type: Enterprise Developers Lead the Market
- World Telecom API Market by User Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Enterprise, Partner, Internal, and Long Tail
- Regional Analysis: North America, Largest Market for Telecom APIs
- World Telecom API Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- Global Telecom API Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, USA, Canada, Africa, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- API Development Gains Strong Ground in Telecom Sector
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Role of WebRTC Augurs Well
- Rise in Demand for Voice APIs
- SMS, MMS, & RCS APIs Steer Overall Growth
- Internet Usage Patterns Widen the Opportunity for Telecom APIs
- Expanding Mobile Internet User Base & Consumption Bodes Well
- Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for by Data Service Category Mobile Internet Category Revenue Composition (in %)
- Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology
- Smartphone Usage Trends Favor Growth
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019
- Growing Uptake of eCommerce Enhances Opportunities
- Payment APIs Set to Make Big Gains
- Mobile Edge Computing Widens Use Case
- Market to Gain from Growing Adoption of IoT & M2M
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Location-Based Applications Elevate the Demand Location API
- Increased Relevance of IVR Improves the Prospects for IVR API
- Growing Focus on Enterprise Mobility Management Augurs Well
- Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments
- Global Workforce Population (2009, 2017, & 2024): Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work
- API in the Era of Artificial Intelligence
- Restricting API Misuse
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uutnxi
