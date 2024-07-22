Telecom Argentina S.A. Announces an Extension of Early Tender Offer Consideration for Cash Tender Offer

Telecom Argentina S.A.

8.500% Notes due August 6, 2025

(CUSIP Nos. 879273 AT7 and P9028N AZ4; ISIN Nos. US879273AT79 and USP9028NAZ44)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecom Argentina S.A. ("Telecom") hereby announces that it is extending the offer to pay the Early Tender Offer Consideration through the Expiration Time in connection with its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the "Offer") up to U.S.$100,000,000 outstanding aggregate principal amount (reflecting, for the avoidance of doubt, any amortization) of its outstanding 8.500% Notes due August 6, 2025 (the "Notes") from each registered holder, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated July 8, 2024 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Statement"). As a result, holders of Notes that are validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Expiration Time, including those who have validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline, and accepted for purchase (subject to any required proration), will be entitled to receive the Early Tender Offer Consideration as set forth in the Statement. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings assigned to them in the Statement.

The complete terms and conditions of the Offer are described in Telecom's Statement. Except as described in this press release, the other terms of the Offer as set forth in the Statement remain unchanged.

The Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 5, 2024 unless extended or earlier terminated (such time and date, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Time"). The previously announced withdrawal deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 19, 2024, has now passed. Notes that have been validly tendered may no longer be withdrawn, and any Notes validly tendered on and after the date hereof and prior to the Expiration Time may not be withdrawn. The Payment Date is expected to be three business days after the Expiration Time.

Morrow Sodali International LLC is acting as the information and tender agent (the "Information and Tender Agent") for the Offer. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Santander US Capital Markets LLC, BBVA Securities Inc., BCP Securities, Inc., Latin Securities, S.A., Agente de Valores, and UBS Securities LLC are acting as dealer managers (the "Dealer Managers") for the Offer.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes. The Offer is not being made to holders in any jurisdiction in which Telecom is aware that the making of the Offer would not be in compliance with the laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer will be deemed to be made on Telecom's behalf by the Dealer Managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction. Any questions or requests for assistance regarding the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers. Requests for additional copies of the Statement and related documents may be directed to the Information and Tender Agent.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. Telecom undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

SOURCE Telecom Argentina S.A.