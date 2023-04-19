Telecom Billing Global Market Forecast to 2030: Increasing Complexity of Mobile Technology and Pricing Structures Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Billing Market Size, Share, Trends, By Deployment Type , By Software , By Services , and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The telecom billing market is projected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, with a market size of USD 13.90 billion in 2021.

The growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing complexity of mobile technology and pricing structures provided by telecom service providers, as well as consumers' rising awareness of the need for detailed bills for telecom services.



Telecom billing is an integrated process that tracks and retains amounts paid to specific customer accounts while producing and grouping usage of telecommunication products or services for certain accounts or customers to create and deliver invoices. The introduction of new technologies such as 5G bandwidth has brought various changes and developments to the sector.

For example, Amdocs introduced the Freestyle Billing solution in February 2022 to help service providers modernize their billing with a flexible and cutting-edge solution that is future-proofed for 5G experiences and new services, physical goods, and digital goods. The solution uses machine learning-based suggestions to recommend the ideal invoicing model for each user.



The rising demand for telecommunication billing systems for sustaining B2B deals among the telecom operators, who are placed in a complex ecosystem of revenue sharing, also contributes to the growth of the telecom billing market.

Key players across the globe are investing in Research and Development (R&D) activities, forming partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, and launching new products considering new technologies, which further drives the revenue growth of the telecom billing market. For instance, in November 2020, Accenture acquired Arca, a Spanish engineering services firm, to strengthen its position as a crucial partner for clients in the telecommunication services, industrial, energy, and infrastructure sectors.



Market Forces:

Driving Force:



Technological advancements and complex pricing structures by various telecommunication service providers have led to fierce competition from over-the-top service providers, causing a sharp reduction in income sources for the telecommunication sector. To remain competitive in 2022, the sector is adopting digital transition technologies such as Mobile Edge Computing, IoT, and 5G to provide consumer-centric offerings, increase efficiency, and add high-value margins.

Key market players are investing in R&D activities and launching more advanced telecommunication billing systems. Amdocs, for example, has launched the Americas 5G Experience Lab in Texas, offering 5G solutions and services to push the boundaries of connected experiences.



Restraining Force:



Dynamic regulatory frameworks in various countries are imposing new stringent rules and regulations on telecom billing procedures and revamping the existing ones to keep pace with changing societal needs.

Cyber threats from countries like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, using bots and ransomware attacks, have increased the risk of endangering communications worldwide. Countering state threats has become a top priority, and the need for future security of telecoms in the U.K. is crucial to protect vital national infrastructure.



Key Takeaways



The global telecom billing market has been segmented into three categories based on deployment type: cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid. The on-premises segment is expected to generate the most revenue due to its cost efficiency and real-time billing and balance management.



Software Outlook:



The software segment has been divided into five categories: mediation, fraud management, billing and charging, partner and interconnect management, and revenue assurance. The fraud management segment is projected to contribute the most revenue due to the increasing incidence of telecom revenue leakage and fraud.



Service Model Outlook:



The service model segment has been divided into four categories: managed services, operations and maintenance services, system integration, and planning and consulting services. Managed services are expected to generate significant revenue because of the need for telecom companies to integrate financial and information management systems to cater to the diverse needs of consumers.



Regional Analysis:



The North American market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global telecom billing market in 2021. This can be attributed to the high number of mobile phone and telecom subscribers in the region, which is being leveraged by large market players.

These players are investing in R&D activities, mergers and acquisitions, and partnership agreements, which are contributing to the revenue growth in this region. The government is also introducing new legislation related to telecom billing, such as a partnership agreement between IDI Billing Solutions and DataProse to offer clients invoice presentation and mailing services.



The European market accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021, driven by the rising demand for creative billing management tools and services, along with increasing internet usage and expansion of the telecom sector. Key players in the region are also investing in R&D activities, product launches, and partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, which are contributing to the revenue growth.



The Asia Pacific market is experiencing moderate revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to untapped opportunities in emerging countries like India and China, where there is a higher number of subscriber bases and ever-changing regulatory scenarios, creating demand for billing and revenue management solutions. The government is also introducing new legislation and initiatives that contribute to the overall revenue growth.

For instance, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in India proposed new legislation to regulate internet-based services. Additionally, Aria Systems and Capgemini have formed a partnership in Asia Pacific to provide clients with solutions across various industries, including telecommunications, technology, media, and publishing, for digital transformation.



