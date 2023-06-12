Telecom Billing Revenue Management Market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% from 2022 to 2027; The expanding telecom services to boost the market growth - Technavio.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Information Services Market Insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telecom Billing Revenue Management Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Amdocs Ltd., BearingPoint Holding BV, Cerillion Plc, Comarch SA., CSG Systems International Inc., Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intracom SA Telecommunications Solutions, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Nexign Joint Stock Co., Optiva Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SUBEX Ltd., Tecnotree Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Teoco, Western Electric, and Enghouse Systems Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including Amdocs Ltd., BearingPoint Holding BV, Cerillion Plc, Comarch SA., CSG Systems International Inc., Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intracom SA Telecommunications Solutions, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Nexign Joint Stock Co., Optiva Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SUBEX Ltd., Tecnotree Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Teoco, Western Electric, and Enghouse Systems Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Solution (software and services), Deployment (On premise and Cloud), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The telecom billing revenue management market size is expected to grow by USD 6.99 billion during 2022-2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 8.73% as per the latest Technavio market research report.

Telecom billing revenue management market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Amdocs Ltd., BearingPoint Holding BV, Cerillion Plc, Comarch SA., CSG Systems International Inc., Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intracom SA Telecommunications Solutions, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Nexign Joint Stock Co., Optiva Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SUBEX Ltd., Tecnotree Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Teoco, Western Electric, and Enghouse Systems Ltd.

Telecom Billing Revenue Management Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The expanding telecom services drive the market growth of telecom billing revenue management.

Global telecommunications networks have unquestionably been a significant area of ongoing technological advancement over the years and during the forecast period, an increase in demand for telecom billing revenue management solutions and services is anticipated to be primarily due to the telecom industry growth.

The implementation of cutting-edge services, like 5G, and the growth of the customer base are putting pressure on the current network pricing structure as the telecom industry expands.

Hence, such drivers fuel the growth of the telecom billing revenue management market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The high implementation and maintenance costs are major challenges that may hinder market growth.

A major obstacle on the market for small businesses and accounts receivable management companies is the high cost of deploying on-premises telecom billing revenue management solutions. The total cost of ownership includes the cost of software licensing, system design, customization, training, maintenance, and implementation.

Moreover, to stay current with the most recent market trends, the software must be updated frequently after initial implementation. Such elements work together to raise the cost of implementing telecom billing revenue management solutions, which is expected to have a negative impact on end users' willingness to adopt them.

Hence, the high cost associated with implementation and maintenance may impede the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The telecom billing revenue management market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Telecom Billing Revenue Management Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the telecom billing revenue management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the telecom billing revenue management market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the telecom billing revenue management market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of telecom billing revenue management market vendors

Related Reports:

The telecom expense management software market size should rise by USD 1.71 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 12.14%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The rising popularity of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy is notably driving the telecom expense management software market growth.

The telecom operations management market size is expected to increase by USD 24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers telecom operations management market segmentations by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rapid advances in technologies driving demand for scalable telecom management solutions is notably driving the telecom operations management market growth.

Telecom Billing Revenue Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amdocs Ltd., BearingPoint Holding BV, Cerillion Plc, Comarch SA., CSG Systems International Inc., Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intracom SA Telecommunications Solutions, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Nexign Joint Stock Co., Optiva Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SUBEX Ltd., Tecnotree Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Teoco, Western Electric, and Enghouse Systems Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

