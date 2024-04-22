Telecom Cloud Market size is set to grow by USD 31.53 billion from 2023-2027, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and AT and T Inc., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The global telecom cloud market size is estimated to grow by USD 31.53 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.89% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 36%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telecom Cloud Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Among the notable players in the cheese based snacks market are:

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Etisalat, Fortinet Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Orange SA, Telstra Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc.

Analyst Review

The Telecom Cloud Market is experiencing significant growth as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and public enterprises adopt cloud services, including Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), and 5G communications cloud. Over-the-top cloud services are also gaining traction, providing additional capabilities for businesses. However, the telecommunication operators face cyber threats, necessitating robust security measures. Data consumption is a critical factor, and the ability to manage and analyze data effectively is essential for success in the Telecom Cloud Market.

Key Market Drivers

Telecom clouds have become essential for organizational work, enabling the management of network traffic and supporting the demand for cloud-native and open-source software. With the 5G rollout, telecom clouds offer low latency and higher speed capabilities, making them indispensable for businesses. Service providers prioritize data security and cybersecurity against inside threats, ensuring scalability and flexibility for their clients. The adoption of desktop virtualization, Software-defined networking, and Network function virtualization, along with cloud-native technologies, automation, and orchestration, has transformed telecom infrastructure into a programmable network infrastructure. Artificial intelligence and cloud business strategies are driving digital transformation, while multi-cloud computing and cloud-based technologies reduce CapEx and OpEx. Communications Service Providers cater to B2B solutions, ensuring seamless 5G network installations and service automation. Digital media behemoths like Netflix and YouTube rely on telecom clouds to handle network congestion and deliver digital entertainment. As the need for mobility and advanced technologies continues to grow, telecom clouds will remain a critical component of the digital landscape.

Challenges and Opportunities

Telecom cloud services, powered by SDN and NFV, cater to the evolving needs of SMEs, public enterprises, and mobile users. With the advent of 5G and IoT, PaaS offerings have gained traction. Vendors like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud lead the market, while TM Forum fosters industry collaboration. Telecommunication operators ensure data security and cybersecurity against cyber threats, adhering to GDPR, CCPA, PCI DSS, and other regulations. 5G technology fuels cloud communication, with Tech Mahindra and Microsoft Corporation spearheading the Azure Operator Nexus and Microsoft Cloud. Open Telekom Cloud, Cisco Telco Cloud, and AWS for Telecom further drive the communications cloud. Industrial operations and organizational work rely on private cloud demand, with cloud-native, open-source software ensuring system immutability and independent lifecycle. The 5G rollout brings low latency and higher speed capabilities, making service providers indispensable for businesses. Inside threats remain a concern, necessitating continuous vigilance.

The Telecom Cloud Market has experienced unprecedented growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting surge in remote work and online education. This shift towards telecommuting and digital learning has led to an increased demand for scalable and flexible cloud-based solutions. Desktop virtualization, Software-defined networking (SDN), and Network function virtualization (NFV) have become essential tools for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to manage network traffic and ensure quality of service during peak demand. Cloud-native technologies, automation, and orchestration have also played a crucial role in virtualized network infrastructure and programmable network infrastructure. The adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud business strategies, and digital transformation have further fueled data consumption and the need for multi-cloud computing and cloud-based technologies. CSPs, digital media behemoths like Netflix and YouTube, and even SMEs have turned to vendors like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud for their cloud services and over-the-top cloud services. The trend towards telecommuting is expected to continue, with 5G network installations and IoT set to further drive the need for service automation and communications cloud. The CapEx and OpEx savings, B2B solutions, and public enterprises are also expected to benefit from this digital transformation. The TM Forum continues to play a key role in driving innovation and collaboration in the telecom cloud market.

Market Overview

In the dynamic and evolving Telecom Cloud Market, various technologies and services play pivotal roles. These include 5G, Techology, Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Software-Defined Networking (SDN), and Microservices. 5G technology offers high-speed connectivity, enabling advanced applications and services. NFV and SDN are crucial components of next-generation networks, providing flexibility, agility, and cost savings. The Cloud market also offers various services like Telekom, Open, and proprietary solutions. Operators and service providers leverage these technologies and services to deliver innovative and efficient telecommunications services. Additionally, the market caters to various sectors, including automotive, finance, and healthcare, among others. The future of the Telecom Cloud Market lies in its ability to provide secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-increasing demands of the digital world.

