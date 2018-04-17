Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services

TCG is a National Master Agency with more than 3,000 sub-agents selling telecommunications services to business customers across the U.S. As a Viasat Master Agent, TCG's sub-agents will be able to expand their coverage area and offer customers reliable and high-speed broadband options they couldn't get before. They will also now be able to offer their business customers a more diverse, resilient secondary connection for business continuity and SD-WAN implementations.

"Business customers are looking for more high-speed bandwidth options — across both rural and urban areas," said Dan Pirigyi, partner, TCG. "With more business applications moving to the cloud, a backup internet connection is becoming the standard. Using Viasat as a primary or a backup connection is a way to offer a truly diverse internet connection and run critical business applications like voice and video, credit card transactions and more."

"TCG agents can now sell broadband services to their customers whenever cable or fiber is out of reach," said Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager, Global Business Solutions, Viasat. "We're working toward making even more options available to businesses of all sizes and industries, so they can set up shop just about anywhere. We strive to enable all businesses in the continental U.S. to operate with broadband speeds."

Installation typically takes place within three to five days of ordering, giving business customers the ability to quickly deploy and use Viasat's fast, reliable connectivity service.

For specific questions about Viasat's business internet services or Viasat's involvement in the telecom channel, contact the Company at: businesspartners@viasat.com.

About Telecom Consulting Group

TCG is one of the largest master agencies in the U.S. and has been in business for over 28 years. With over 3,000 agents nationwide, TCG specializes in Hosted VoIP, SIP, Metro Ethernet, Internet delivered over coaxial cable, Integrated T1s, Dynamic T1s, Local Dial Tone, Long Distance, DSL, Internet T1s, MPLS, Disaster Recovery, Virtual Server, and many other Cloud Solutions. TCG offers higher commission payouts without quotas, they pass through all of the bonuses they receive, and have evergreen commissions, which are the reasons they're so successful. TCG is focused on the success of their agents using a hands-on approach. www.tcg-partners.com

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements that refer to the partnership between Viasat, TCG and its sub-agent partners; ViaSat-1 and ViaSat-2 satellite availability; increased service speeds, coverage, performance and reliability; as well as the deployment timeframe of Viasat's business internet service. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations, and increased competition and other factors affecting the business internet sector, generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2018 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat is a registered trademark of Viasat, Inc. The Viasat logo is a trademark of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

