Telecom Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity is one of the key drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The telecom equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 195.93 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telecom Equipment Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as the increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity, the growing adoption of cloud-based services, and the increasing demand for network security will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The telecom equipment market is fragmented, and fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Telecom Equipment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The telecom equipment market is segmented as follows:

End-user

BFSI



IT And Telecommunication



Retail



Media And Entertainment



Others

Component

Hardware



Software

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant for the growth of the market during the forecast period. The BFSI sector is a major end-user of telecommunications equipment. It includes organizations such as banks, insurance companies, and other financial service providers. This segment widely uses communication devices for various applications, such as data management and transaction processing.

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a sample report!

Telecom Equipment Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the telecom equipment market include Actelis Networks Inc., Adtran Holdings Inc., ALE International, Aspocomp Group Plc, AT and T Inc., ATOP Corp., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Guangdong Lingyi Intelligent Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hitech Circuits, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Semtech Corp., Siemens AG, Sonim Technologies Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Adtran Holdings Inc. - The company offers telecom equipment such as TeraFlex, DCI OLS, OpenFabric Series, and SDX 6000 Series.

The company offers telecom equipment such as TeraFlex, DCI OLS, OpenFabric Series, and SDX 6000 Series. ALE International - The company offers telecom equipment such as communication systems, switches, and wireless LAN.

The company offers telecom equipment such as communication systems, switches, and wireless LAN. Aspocomp Group Plc - The company offers telecom equipment such as PCBs for homes, offices, and industrial facilities.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Telecom equipment market – Market dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. Due to the advent of the digital age and the proliferation of connected devices, consumers and businesses are demanding faster and more reliable Internet connections. Furthermore, communication devices provide high-speed Internet connections such as routers, modems, switches, and other network infrastructure. Resultantly, the demand for communication equipment has increased significantly in recent years. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The rising proliferation of IoT and connected devices is an emerging trend shaping the telecom equipment market. The proliferation of IoT has led to the development of various connected devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and other smart devices. This is increasing the demand for communication equipment. Telecommunications equipment includes a wide range of hardware and software products, such as routers, switches, gateways, network interfaces, and other devices. The rise in the number of connected devices increases the demand for data transmission. The increasing adoption of new technologies such as 5G and edge computing is also boosting the growth of the market. In addition, the growing need for network infrastructure upgrades drives the demand for telecommunications equipment.

Major Challenges

The high cost of telecom equipment challenges the growth of the telecom equipment market during the forecast period. The cost of telecommunications equipment, such as hardware, software, installation, and maintenance, is high. This can be a significant barrier for new entrants and can also limit the ability of SMEs to invest in new equipment. As a result, the market may be dominated by large players, thereby reducing innovation and competition. The high cost of telecommunications equipment may limit investment in developing countries. Thus, the high costs are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Telecom Equipment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist telecom equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the telecom equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the telecom equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of telecom equipment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The telecom billing revenue management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% between 2022 and 2027. The telecom billing revenue management market size is forecast to increase by USD 6.99 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by solution (software and services), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The expanding telecom services are notably driving the market growth.

The telecom operations management market size is expected to increase by USD 24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers telecom operations management market segmentations by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rapid advances in technologies driving demand for scalable telecom management solutions is notably driving the telecom operations management market growth.

Telecom Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 195.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Actelis Networks Inc., Adtran Holdings Inc., ALE International, Aspocomp Group Plc, AT and T Inc., ATOP Corp., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Guangdong Lingyi Intelligent Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hitech Circuits, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Semtech Corp., Siemens AG, Sonim Technologies Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

