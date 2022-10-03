Telecom Expense Management Software Market 2025, Rising Popularity Of Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) Policy to Boost Growth - Technavio

Oct 03, 2022, 02:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The telecom expense management software market size is expected to grow by USD 1.71 billion during 2020-2025, at a CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Avotus Corp., Calero-MDSL, Cass Information Systems Inc., Globys Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Saaswedo SAS, Tangoe Inc., Tellennium Inc., Valicom Corp., and Vodafone Group Plc are some of the major market participants.
The rising popularity of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy, growing focus to reduce growing mobility costs, and rapid advances in technologies driving demand for scalable management solutions will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, lack of interoperability, increasing tendency of switching by vendors, and increasing data security issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. Buy Sample Report.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global Telecom Expense Management Software Market as a part of the global application software market within the global information technology (IT) software market.
Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global Telecom Expense Management Software Market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Telecom Expense Management Software Market throughout the forecast period.
Telecom Expense Management Software Market Value Chain Analysis
To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of Telecom Expense Management Software is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
- Inputs
- Operations
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download a free sample report.
Telecom Expense Management Software Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Telecom Expense Management Software Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Telecom Expense Management Software Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Avotus Corp.
- Calero-MDSL
- Cass Information Systems Inc.
- Globys Inc.
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
- Saaswedo SAS
- Tangoe Inc.
- Tellennium Inc.
- Valicom Corp.
- Vodafone Group Plc
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Telecom Expense Management Software Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist telecom expense management software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the telecom expense management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of telecom expense management software market vendors
|
Telecom Expense Management Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.14%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$1.71 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.07
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Avotus Corp., Calero-MDSL, Cass Information Systems Inc., Globys Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Saaswedo SAS, Tangoe Inc., Tellennium Inc., Valicom Corp., and Vodafone Group Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avotus Corp.
- Calero-MDSL
- Cass Information Systems Inc.
- Globys Inc.
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
- Saaswedo SAS
- Tangoe Inc.
- Tellennium Inc.
- Valicom Corp.
- Vodafone Group Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
