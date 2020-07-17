Telecom Managed Services Market, 2028 - Emerging Trends such as Mobility, BYOD, IoT, and 5G are Driving Market Importance

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telecom Managed Services Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Telecom Managed Services market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 13.8% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing including emerging trends such as Mobility, BYOD, IoT, and 5G, importance of cloud-based enterprise mobility management and recent technological developments in telecom managed services.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Emerging Trends such as Mobility, BYOD, IoT, and 5G

3.1.2 Importance of Cloud-Based Enterprise Mobility Management

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Telecom Managed Services

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Telecom Managed Services Market, By Organization Size

4.1 Large Enterprises

4.2 Small and Medium Enterprises



5 Telecom Managed Services Market, By Service Type

5.1 Managed Data and Information Services

5.2 Managed Communication Services

5.3 Managed Data Center

5.4 Managed Security Services

5.5 Managed Mobility Services

5.6 Managed Network Services



6 Telecom Managed Services Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Amdocs (US)

8.2 Verizon (US)

8.3 Unisys (US)

8.4 Tech Mahindra (India)

8.5 Sprint.com (US)

8.6 NTT Data (Japan)

8.7 IBM (US)

8.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

8.9 GTT Communications, Inc. (US)

8.10 Ericsson AB (Sweden)

8.11 Comarch SA (Poland)

8.12 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

8.13 CenturyLink (US)

8.14 AT&T (US)



