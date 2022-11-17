Telecom Managed Services Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 47.07 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 13.72 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing importance of managing core business and core activities within an organization, application of different cost-effectiveness measures, due to these factors demand for telecom-managed services has increased exponentially.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Telecom Managed Services Market" By Service Type (Managed Communications Services, Managed Data Center, Managed Data and Information Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Mobility Services, Managed Network Services, and Others), By Organization Size (Large Companies, Mid-sized Companies, and Small Companies), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Telecom Managed Services Market size was valued at USD 16.80 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 47.07 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.72 % from 2021 to 2028.

Global Telecom Managed Services Market Overview

Managed services are used for outsourcing the management duties and activities of an organization. The major aim of using managed services is to reduce the overall cost involved in internal management and the workforce required to carry out these tasks. Telecom-managed services typically provide telecom solutions that are required for performing various operations in an organization. This allows the organization to focus on its core business and core activities. Such services assist the players in the telecom industry by providing enhanced communication, enhanced team collaboration, improved flexibility, comprehensive reporting, etc. Telecom companies are also widely adopting telecom-managed services due to the operational effectiveness and security provided by such services.

During the forecast period, the operational effectiveness and security and the cost-effective benefits of telecom-managed services are expected to drive the global telecom-managed services market. The growing data center industry and the demand for telecom-managed services by these companies are one of the primary factors in market growth. The number of data centers is increasing rapidly as a huge amount of data is being generated through the excessive use of social media and the internet by the global population. This has also increased the demand for telecom-managed services.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Ericsson AB, NTT Data Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Comarch SA, IBM Corporation, GTT Communications Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sprint.Com, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Centurylink, Tech Mahindra Limited, Amdocs Inc., Unisys.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Telecom Managed Services Market On the basis of Service Type, Organization Size, and Geography.

Telecom Managed Services Market, By Service Type

Managed Communications Services



Managed Data Center



Managed Data and Information Services



Managed Security Services



Managed Mobility Services



Managed Network Services



Others

Telecom Managed Services Market, By Organization Size

Large Companies



Mid-sized Companies



Small Companies

Telecom Managed Services Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

