Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Analysis: 3Q23 Spending Trends and Vendor Rankings - Global Telecom Industry Faces Spending Fluctuations and Vendor Shuffles

26 Feb, 2024, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom's Biggest Vendors - 3Q23 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Telecom Industry Faces Spending Fluctuations and Vendor Shuffles in Latest Market Study
A comprehensive market study tracking 134 telco network infrastructure (Telco NI) vendors has been published, covering a crucial period up to the third quarter of 2023. This report serves as an indispensable resource for stakeholders in the telecom industry, providing a deep dive into spending trends, vendor revenue, and shifts in market share.
Key Findings from the Latest Telecom Market Analysis
- Vendors within the Telco NI space reported combined revenues of $49.2 billion in 3Q23, with a downward trend of 14.2% reported year-over-year (YoY).
- Excluding a leading vendor, the sector experienced a decline of 13.4% in the most recent quarter, with a 6.4% decrease YoY for an annualized 3Q23 performance.
- The top three vendors — Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia — continue to assert market dominance, holding 37.4% of the annualized market as of 3Q23.
- Other notable vendors such as ZTE and China Comservice vie for top positions, indicating a competitive landscape.
- Additional key performers in terms of YoY revenue growth include Alphabet, Microsoft, and Tejas Networks.
Capital Expenditure Forecasts and Industry Growth Projections
The report forecasts a moderate decline in telecom capital expenditures, predicting a dip to $313B in 2023 and slight reductions leading into 2028, where a rebound to $331B is anticipated. An average global capital intensity of 17.1% is projected for 2028, contrasted with 18.4% in 2022. These figures indicate subtly shifting investment priorities in an industry characterized by rapid technological advancement and evolving consumer demand.
Strategic Insights for Telecom Decision-Makers
The detailed insights provided in the report are intended to guide telecom industry leaders through the complexities of market dynamics. Decision-makers can leverage this data to formulate strategic plans, adjust investment focuses, and understand the evolving competitive landscape. With a comprehensive analysis of the telco NI market, the report is a valuable tool for telecom businesses looking to make informed decisions in a period of market transformation.
The market study is a crucial addition to the suite of research available for the telecom industry. Stakeholders seeking to gain an edge in the market will find the detailed analyses and forecasts an invaluable aid in steering their strategic directions. The full report is now accessible, providing a critical overview of the Telco NI landscape and its impact on future telecom infrastructure and services.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- A10 Networks
- Accenture plc
- Accton Technology
- ADTRAN
- ADVA Optical Networking
- Affirmed Networks
- Airspan
- Akamai
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Allied Telesis
- Allot Communications
- Alphabet
- Altran Technologies
- Amazon
- Amdocs
- Amphenol
- Anritsu
- Arista Networks
- ARRIS International
- AsiaInfo Technologies
- Atos Origin
- Audiocodes
- Avaya
- Aviat Networks
- Beijing Xinwei
- Broadcom Limited
- BroadSoft, Inc.
- Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
- CA Technologies
- Calix
- Capgemini
- Casa Systems
- Ceragon Networks
- Check Point Software
- China Comservice
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems
- Citrix Systems
- Clearfield
- Comarch
- Comba Telecom
- CommScope Holding
- Commvault Systems
- Comptel
- Coriant
- Corning
- CSG
- Cyan
- DASAN Zhone
- Datang Telecom Technology
- Dell Technologies
- DragonWave Inc.
- DXC Technology (aka CSC)
- DyCom Industries
- Dynatrace
- ECI Telecom
- Ericsson
- EXFO Inc
- Extreme Networks
- F5 Networks
- Fiberhome
- Fortinet
- Fujikura
- Fujitsu Limited
- Furukawa Electric
- General Cable
- Harmonic Inc.
- HCL Technologies
- Hengtong Optic-electric
- Hitachi
- HPE
- Huawei
- Huber+suhner AG
- IBM
- Infinera
- Infosys
- Inseego
- Intel
- Italtel
- ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation
- Juniper Networks
- Kathrein
- Kudelski
- Kyndryl Holdings
- Lenovo
- MasTec
- Mavenir
- Metaswitch
- Microsoft
- Mitsubishi Electric
- NEC Corporation
- Net Insight
- Netcomm
- NetScout Systems
- Nexans
- Nokia
- Nutanix
- Openet
- OPTIVA
- Oracle
- Pace plc
- Palo Alto Networks
- Prysmian
- Radcom
- Radisys
- Radware
- Rakuten Group
- Red Hat
- Ribbon Communications
- Ruckus Wireless
- Samsung Electronics
- SAP SE
- SeaChange International, Inc.
- Sopra Steria
- Spirent Communications
- Sterlite Technologies
- Subex
- Sumitomo Electric
- Tata Consultancy Services
- TE Connectivity
- Tech Mahindra
- Technicolor
- Tejas Networks
- Transmode
- Trigiant Group
- Ubiquiti
- VMWare
- Vubiquity
- Westell
- Wipro
- Wiwynn
- YOFC
- ZTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l67wq1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article