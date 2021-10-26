Telecom Network Infrastructure Market revenue to cross USD 120 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

The femtocells base station segment in the telecom network infrastructure market is predicted to witness 5% growth rate till 2027 led by the increasing demand for improved indoor network coverage in urban areas. The rising adoption of smart homes due to advancements in IoT technology is making network coverage essential in indoor locations. Femtocells are deployed in locations where there is a network backhaul or a location where backhaul can be developed without any difficulty or capital investment.

The integration & deployment service segment dominated more than 50% of the telecom network infrastructure market share in 2020. Integration & deployment services configure the settings of new network nodes that need to be rolled out in a wireless network and build a dynamic telecom infrastructure. These services also maintain resiliency, high performance, and high availability with a secure, always-on, scalable, and multi-technology network across businesses. It also helps enterprises to gain a significant Return on Investment (ROI) through network planning & design facilitation, network infrastructure optimization, and multi-vendor network integration.

The telecom network infrastructure market for 3G technology segment will showcase substantial gains during the forecast period driven by the growing demand for internet services. The 3G technology is focused on providing high-speed data with a data rate of up to 14 Mbps, using packet switching. It uses a wide band wireless network that has a better signal quality compared to a 2G network. 3G uses the Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS) to provide a high data transfer speed and capacity.

The telecom operator end-user segment is poised to grow at a significant growth rate from 2021 to 2027. Telecom operators are focusing on improving their telecom infrastructures to meet the growing demands of cellular users. Operators are continuously upgrading their network infrastructures to match the high-speed data demand of consumers.

Europe telecom network Infrastructure market size will reach USD 25 billion by 2027 owing to the increasing demand for strong broadband connectivity across the region. Several regional enterprises are focusing on the development of innovative solutions through strategic partnerships. For instance, in October 2020, Airspan signed a partnership agreement with Siticom GmbH, a specialized network infrastructure company. Through this partnership, the companies delivered 5G wireless connectivity to the manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and agricultural sectors in Germany.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4493

Major players operating in the telecom network Infrastructure market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Networks, Ericsson, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Inc., and CommScope, Inc. Companies are focusing on offering RAN network solutions through partnerships.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Telcom Network Infrastructure Market Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 COVID-19 impact

3.3.1 Impact by region

3.3.2 Impact by value chain

3.3.3 Impact by competitive landscape

3.4 Evolution of telecom network infrastructure

3.5 Telcom network infrastructure industry ecosystem analysis

3.5.1 Networking hardware providers

3.5.2 Networking software providers

3.5.3 Telecom service providers

3.5.4 System integrator

3.5.5 End-users

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6.1 Network as a service (NaaS)

3.6.2 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN)

3.7 Investment portfolio

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/telecom-network-infrastructure-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.