Telecom Operations Management Market 2026, Rapid Advances In Technologies Driving Demand For Scalable Telecom Management Solutions to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The telecom operations management market size is expected to grow by USD 24 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Although challenges like rising data security concerns could restrain market expansion, the demand for scalable telecom management solutions is significantly driving the telecom operations management industry's growth.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telecom Operations Management Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global telecom operations management market as a part of the global application software market within the global Information Technology market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Telecom Operations Management Market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Telecom Operations Management Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the telecom operations management market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Service

Support activities

Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Buy Sample Report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, ALE International, Amdocs Ltd., Beta Systems Software AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Enhanced Telecommunications, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp are some of the major market participants.

The rapid advances in technologies driving demand for scalable telecom management solutions, high internet penetration with increasing online content, and growing demand for telecom operations from SMEs will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, increasing data security issues, lack of interoperability and the increasing tendency of switching vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Telecom Operations Management Market Segmentation

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premises

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Telecom Operations Management Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our telecom operations management market report covers the following areas:

Telecom Operations Management Market size

Telecom Operations Management Market trends

Telecom Operations Management Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing use of enterprise mobile applications as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom operations management market growth during the next few years.

Telecom Operations Management Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist telecom operations management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the telecom operations management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the telecom operations management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of telecom operations management market vendors

Telecom Operations Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, ALE International, Amdocs Ltd., Beta Systems Software AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Enhanced Telecommunications, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Oman Telecommunications Co, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 89: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 92: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Comarch SA

Exhibit 99: Comarch SA - Overview



Exhibit 100: Comarch SA - Key offerings

10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 101: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 110: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 114: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 117: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 119: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 123: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 128: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 129: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 130: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 131: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.13 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

